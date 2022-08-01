NASCAR Indianapolis Auto Racing

Tyler Reddick, center, and Alexa De Leon, right, celebrate after kissing the bricks following Reddick’s win in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

 AP PHOTO

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — There was no masking Richard Childress’ anger when he learned star driver Tyler Reddick was leaving his race team. Reddick’s current contract runs through 2023 and he told his boss he was moving on when it expires only 10 days after scoring his first career Cup Series win.

Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.