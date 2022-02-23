CENTREVILLE — Some double-doubles overshadow all others.
Queen Anne’s County High’s Kendal Moxey has certainly had a wide selection to choose from this winter, finishing all 18 regular-season games in double figures for points and rebounds.
But the double-double Moxey had Tuesday night is likely to have an extended stay in her memory bank, because it was attached to another double-double. The senior standout will remember Feb. 22, 2022, as the night she not only had 18 points and 16 rebounds, but became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the school’s girls’ basketball program while helping the Lions defeat Stephen Decatur, 44-24, for their first Bayside Conference championship since 2004.
“I have no words,” said an elated Moxey, who tilted her head back and laughed at the idea of combining a milestone and a conference championship on the same night. “I don’t even know how to feel. It’s crazy. I’m so proud of us.”
Twenty-one days earlier, Decatur had come to Centreville and used an 18-0 run en route to a convincing 58-42 victory that saddled Queen Anne’s with its first loss of the season.
Tuesday, the Lions handed the Seahawks their first setback of the season.
“We weren’t ready for Stephen Decatur the first time I know that for a fact,” Moxey said. “We didn’t know what we were getting into. I hadn’t played anybody that strong. I know the (Decatur assistant) coach (Aaron Wyatt) knows me like the back of his hand because he was my (AAU) coach. He probably got in my head a little bit first game, that’s why I refused to talk to him this time before the game (laughing).
“This time we knew what to do,” Moxey continued. “We knew how to play our game and we came out here and we did our thing. We played together and that’s why we won this game today.”
The Lions (19-1) did a lot of things different in this second meeting, beginning with one of its best starts against a strong opponent.
“We came out with some more intensity obviously,” said Queen Anne’s head coach Mike Kern, whose team led 12-4 after the first quarter. “This is probably the first game we started well all year long, as far as the first quarter goes. We didn’t get down and they did claw back beginning of the second quarter, but we didn’t get rattled this time. We hung tough.”
Decatur (18-1) pulled within 12-9, when Nadia Bullock made a three-point play with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left in the period. Just 20 seconds later though, the Seahawks suffered a huge blow when Mayah Garner suffered an apparent ankle injury, and was lost the remainder of the game.
“Their number 12 got hurt and that changed the game a little bit for them,” Kern said of Garner. “And we kind of took advantage of it a little bit. We got the ball inside more; Kendal had a good game. But we had some other girls step up tonight, too.”
Kern noted the play of Kendall Nagle and R.J. Ensor.
“Kendall Nagle comes in with eight points,” Kern said. “She’s not a big scorer for us. She’s a defensive player. R.J. Ensor, for a freshman to get in there to handle the press, did a lot of good things for us as well.”
But the player that perhaps stepped up the most for the Lions was Ella Pinder.
Bullock scored 19 points and was one of four Seahawks to score in double figures in the Feb. 1 clash. Decatur’s star was limited to just four points in the rematch in large part to Pinder’s defense.
“Ella Pinder played a fabulous game,” Kern said. “Twenty-five (Bullock) is a great player and she lit us up last game. And Ella, I give her a lot of credit, because she definitely got her out of her game and played her tough. But we had good team defense too. That was kind of a difference maker.”
Pinder didn’t need to be reminded of the first encounter with Bullock and Decatur.
“I knew her moves from the first game and I knew what to do to block her and I think we shut her down,” Pinder said of Bullock. “We all played a part in shutting her down today.”
Said Moxey: “Nadia is the best player on Stephen Decatur and Ella’s probably our best defender. She played phenomenal on her tonight.”
But the Lions didn’t just shut down Bullock. They shut down a Decatur team that was averaging 59.2 points a game.
The Seahawks rebounded after Garner’s injury to take a 13-12 lead with just under 6 minutes left in the second quarter.
Ensor scored on back-to-back drives in the lane to give Queen Anne’s a 16-13 lead that was never relinquished. The Lions carried a 20-17 lead into the half.
Nagle’s basket 1:47 into the third quarter gave the Lions a 25-20 lead. Jessica Beck answered with a driving layup that kept the Seahawks within three at 25-22 with 6:03 left in the quarter.
But Decatur wouldn’t score again the remainder of the third period, as the Lions extended their lead to 34-22 heading into the fourth. The Seahawks’ struggles continued in the fourth as Allison Swift’s layup with 5:51 left in the game accounted for their only points in the quarter. Queen Anne’s outscored Decatur 19-2 over the final 14 minutes.
The 24 points were the lowest of the season for Decatur.
“We brought all the intensity and we were coming in for redemption,” Pinder said. “Every single person on the court pushed as hard as she could. We wanted this one. We wanted to make history today.”
Note: Moxey, who was 14 points shy of the school record coming into Tuesday’s game, now has 1,148 career points.
Boys’ Basketball
SSPP 59, Beth Tfiloh 55
TOWSON — Senior Eli Sherman had 24 points and freshman Garrett Hemingway added 23 Tuesday as Saints Peter and Paul upended Beth Tfiloh in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference quarterfinal.
The Sabres play at top-seeded Concordia on Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.