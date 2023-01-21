Bethune Cookman Reed Football

Former Ravens safety Ed Reed announced on social media Saturday that Bethune-Cookman declined to ratify Reed's contract and “won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.”

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime.


