Obit Willis Reed Basketball

Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed led New York to two titles.

 AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, died Tuesday. He was 80.


