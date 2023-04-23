TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Down a goal and outplayed for much of the night, the Toronto Maple Leafs found a way to reclaim home-ice advantage in their first-round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Ryan O’Reilly scored with a minute left in regulation, then won a faceoff that set up Morgan Reilly’s goal at 19:15 of overtime that gave the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory Saturday night in Game 3 of the best-of-seven matchup.
Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for Toronto. He had eight saves in the extra period, one on Lightning star Nikita Kucherov from point-blank range, to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Monday night at Amalie Arena.
Toronto, which hasn’t won a playoff series since 2004, also regained home-ice advantage in the series after watching it slip away during a lopsided loss at home in Game 1.
The Maple Leafs are 0 for 7 in their last seven postseason matchups, including first-round exits each of the past six years.
“It wasn’t the best game by us, but we did a good job of sticking with it,” O’Reilly said.
Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe also liked the way his team stayed the course, noting that in past years “we’ve lost this game.”
Auston Matthews and Noel Acciari scored early for Toronto, which forced overtime when O’Reilly slipped a shot past Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with 60 seconds remaining in the third period.
Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel scored in the opening period for Tampa Bay, which took a 3-2 lead on rookie Darren Raddysh’s first career playoff goal at 13:34 of the second.
Play was interrupted for several minutes early in the third period while officials sorted through a wild sequence that began with Reilly pushing Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point into the boards as the two battled for a loose puck.
The hit touched off several skirmishes, one of them involving Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos and Matthews.
Stamkos and Matthews were sent to the penalty box for fighting, as were Kucherov and O’Reilly.
Reilly was initially assessed a five-minute penalty for boarding, but following a review, the officials ruled there was no penalty for the shove on Point, who skated to the locker room bent over in pain before returning in the closing minutes of regulation.
Matthews and Acciari scored in the first period for Toronto. The Maple Leafs forced overtime when O’Reilly scored from in front after Vasilevskiy blocked William Nylander’s shot from left of the net.
Tampa Bay wiped out a pair of one-goal deficits in the opening period, with Hagel’s first goal of the series making it 2-2. Raddysh skated from behind the net to lift a nifty shot over Samsonov for the 3-2 lead the Lightning held until O’Reilly tied it with exactly one minute left in the third.
Avalanche 6, Kraken 4
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar weren’t interested in being side characters to a historic night for the Seattle Kraken.
The trio took center stage and reclaimed home-ice advantage for the defending Stanley Cup champions.
MacKinnon and Rantanen scored in a 1:28 span early in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche spoiled Seattle’s first home playoff game with a 6-4 victory Saturday night in Game 3 of the first-round series.
Tied at 3 after a wild first 40 minutes, the defending Stanley Cup champions relied on their best players to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
“I think scoring in the playoffs on the road is awesome. It’s a cool feeling, no matter how you get them. They feel great,” MacKinnon said. “A lot of guys scored some big goals tonight.”
MacKinnon scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Makar added his first of this postseason after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of last year’s championship run, and Rantanen scored for the second straight game, capping the victory with an empty-net goal with 2:14 left.
MacKinnon scored on a breakaway late in the first period to give Colorado a 2-1 lead. His second goal was even better, taking advantage of Seattle’s fourth line getting stuck on the ice and ripping a wrist shot past Seattle goalie Philipp Grubauer for a 5-3 lead.
MacKinnon’s second goal came moments after Rantanen finished off a 3-on-2 rush and silenced fans in a frenzy after Seattle’s second-period rally.
“He was the difference-maker that we’ve come to expect in big games, in must win games, in critical games, regular season and playoffs,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said about MacKinnon. “He played with great speed, great competitiveness, physical, and then when he got the puck, he was really tough to check.”
J.T. Compher scored short-handed in the first period and Makar’s goal at 4:33 of the second period gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead. Makar’s goal came off a clean faceoff win by Colorado and left Seattle’s fans murmuring uncomfortably instead of the deafening cheers in the opening moments of the game.
Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves for the Avalanche. Game 4 is on Monday night in Seattle.
“We had a couple of lapses in the game, but overall I feel like we played to our strengths,” Makar said.
Jaden Schwartz became the answer to a trivia question when he gave Seattle a 1-0 lead tipping Justin Schultz’s shot past Georgiev just 6:08 into the game. Jamie Oleksiak and Matty Beniers then scored 19 seconds apart during a wild sequence in the second period to pull Seattle even.
Oleksiak’s seventh career playoff goal was a nifty backhanded finish after stickhandling through several Colorado defenders and Beniers scored the first of what Seattle hopes is many playoff goals at 13:10 of the second period.
But Colorado controlled the third period. Schwartz scored his second with 40 seconds left in the game.
Grubauer made 28 saves for Seattle.
“We knew it was gonna be a long series. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Schwartz said. “So we’ve got a lot of faith in our game, lot of belief in each other. Just got to regroup.”
The first home playoff game in Kraken history was met with fans lined up outside Climate Pledge Arena long before doors opened and in full throat with the puck finally dropped just after 7 p.m. local time. It was the first home game in Kraken history but games for the Stanley Cup had been played in Seattle – 104 years ago to be exact when the 1919 Stanley Cup final between Seattle and Montreal was abandoned after Game 5 due to a flu pandemic.
“We were ready for this one, no question,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “I loved our start tonight. Loved the atmosphere. Loved the fans, the feel of the building. That was a playoff feel. That part of it was awesome.”
Devils 2, Rangers 1
NEW YORK (AP) — After losing big in the first two games at home, New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff turned to rookie goalie Akira Schmid for the start in the crucial Game 3. The move paid off and the Devils are back in the series.
Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime and the Devils beat the New York Rangers 2-1 on Saturday night to cut their series deficit to 2-1.
Jack Hughes scored and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores. Schmid, starting in place of Vitek Vanecek, finished with 35 saves.
“We got whacked two games in a row ... better feeling tonight,” Hughes said. “That’s huge for our belief tonight. We’re back in this thing and we’re excited. Now we’re really pumped to play the next game.”
The Devils turned to the 22-year-old Schmid after Vanecek gave up nine goals on 52 shots over the first two games. Schmid became the first rookie goalie to start a playoff game for the Devils since Martin Brodeur in 1994.
Schmid had 11 saves in the first period, 10 in the second, six in the third and eight in overtime to win his first playoff start.
“We know what he’s like, he’s like stone-cold, always relaxed and poised,” Hughes said about the young goalie. “We have a lot of confidence in (Schmid) coming in. I think he showed everyone how good he is and we’d like him to keep that going.”
Chris Kreider scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots.
The Rangers had 19 turnovers after combining for nine in the first two games of the series.
“You’re going to turn the puck over, but at times today we made the wrong decision,” New York’s Mika Zibanejad said. “That’s what they want. ... They’re good, they pressure hard everywhere and try to force those turnovers so they can get it to their quick forwards and go on the counter-attack.”
In the extra period, Bratt found Hamilton on the right side, and the defenseman skated into the right circle and beat Shesterkin on the glove side.
“It started with a good breakout, a good flip out, and tried to get up in the rush and obviously a great play by Bratt to find me,” Hamilton said. “I think there were a couple of bodies in front, so i was just trying to be patient when i got the puck, saw a little spot to shoot at and thankfully I hit it.”
Game 4 is back at Madison Square Garden on Monday night and Game 5 will be in New Jersey on Thursday night.
Schmid made a left pad save on a shot by Braden Schneider about 1:40 into overtime. Shesterkin denied an attempt on the left side by Timo Meier two minutes later, and then the follow try on the rebound by Bratt. Schmid then gloved a shot by Vladimir Tarasenko six minutes into the extra period.
“The guys did a great job helping me out, blocking shots,” Schmid said. “Makes my life a little easier.”
Bratt had a try from 10 feet away 8:14 into the third but his attempt was turned aside by Shesterkin to keep the score tied.
The Rangers got their fifth power play of the game with six minutes remaining when the Devils’ Ryan Graves was sent off for high-sticking. Artemi Panarin had chance to give the Rangers the lead but his shot from the left circle was wide left of the net 32 seconds into the advantage.
Kreider got the Rangers on the scoreboard first as he fired a shot past Schmid’s blocker from the left circle at 3:39 of the second period. It was Kreider’s fifth goal of the series — after the first four came on power plays — and 39th postseason score of his career.
With the Devils on their third power play of the game, Hughes got a pass from Hamilton on the left side, skated into the left circle and fired a shot that beat Shesterkin on the blocker side with 9:23 left in the second. It was Hughes’ second goal of the series — the first came on a penalty shot in the third period of Game 1 — and the New Jersey’s second on a power play.
