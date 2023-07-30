TORONTO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.
“To say this one was needed right now is an understatement,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.
Los Angeles (55-51) trails Toronto (59-47) by four games in the AL wild-card race. Boston and the New York Yankees are both ahead of the Angels.
“Knowing that we could cut down on the lead that those guys have on us, it’s really big,” closer Carlos Estévez said. “Every game is really important, but this one was a little bit more important than we’ve faced throughout this road trip already.”
Renfroe’s 17th home run of the season came off Blue Jays right-hander Yimi García (3-4). It was the Angels’ first hit with a runner in scoring position in the series. Los Angeles had gone 0 for 27 before Renfroe’s one-out drive to left.
Renfroe’s fifth career homer in extra innings drove in automatic runner Mike Moustakas from third base.
“I wasn’t really trying to hit a homer there,” Renfroe said. “I was trying to just make sure I hit the ball and get the guy in. I wasn’t trying to swing for the fences.”
With closer Jordan Romano on the injured list because of a sore back, Blue Jays manager John Schneider turned to García for the third straight day for the first time all season, but it didn’t work out.
“You’re trying to put guys in the right spot,” Schneider said. “They just got the big hit.”
Shortly after the game, the Blue Jays announced they acquired right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals for minor league righties Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein, both at Double-A New Hampshire.
Renfroe went 3 for 4 and drove in all three runs. He also hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. He is batting .429 (12 for 28) with two homers and five RBI in his past eight games.
“Hunter’s really been swinging the bat well for four or five days now,” Nevin said. “He’s got that kind of power where he can hit in the seats when it’s not a full-bore swing.”
Estévez (5-1) pitched the final two innings for the win. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in automatic runner Bo Bichette with a leadoff single in the 10th, but the Blue Jays couldn’t tie it.
Matt Chapman walked and Kevin Kiermaier pinch-ran for Guerrero, but Estévez struck out George Springer and Cavan Biggio before retiring Danny Jansen to end it.
“He’s been a bulldog for us all year at the back,” Nevin said.
Springer finished 0 for 5 and is hitless in 29 at-bats.
Two-way Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 3 with a single. Ohtani flied out in the first, singled and scored in the third and was intentionally walked with a runner at second and two outs in the fourth. Mickey Moniak popped up to end the inning.
Ohtani grounded out in the seventh against Blue Jays left-hander Génesis Cabrera.
Ohtani came up with Luis Rengifo at first base in the ninth against left-hander Tim Mayza. When Rengifo advanced to second on a wild pitch, putting Ohtani ahead 2-0 in the count, the Blue Jays called for another intentional walk.
Renfroe opened the scoring with his sacrifice fly in the third, but Eduardo Escobar flied out to strand two runners.
Toronto tied it in the fifth against Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson. Daulton Varsho hit a one-out double and scored on Whit Merrifield’s single. Merrifield advanced to second on left fielder Moniak’s error, but Anderson retired Bichette and Guerrero to escape the jam.
Left-hander Matt Moore replaced Anderson after Varsho hit his second double in the seventh. Anderson allowed one run and seven hits. He walked one and struck out two.
Toronto loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, but Moore got Santiago Espinal to ground into a fielder’s choice.
Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos allowed one run and six hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six. Berríos has not won since June 24 against Oakland, going six starts between victories.
UP NEXT
Angels: RHP Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.46 ERA) starts Monday when Los Angeles begins a three-game interleague series at Atlanta. RHP Charlie Morton (10-8, 3.57) is expected to start for the Braves.
Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (10-5, 3.91 ERA) starts Monday as Toronto begins a four-game series against AL East-leading Baltimore. RHP Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.68) goes for the Orioles.
Royals 2, Twins 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Freddy Fermin hit a homer, Maikel Garcia had an RBI double, Ryan Yarbrough gave up one run over seven innings and the Royals completed a sweep of the Twins.
It’s the first sweep by the Royals since last September, which was also against Minnesota.
Yarbrough (4-5) had his best start of the season going seven innings, allowing one earned run and giving up seven hits while fanning five. It’s his third quality start of July and he lowered his ERA to 2.19 in the month of July with 15 strikeouts and just two walks.
Fermin hit a 420-foot homer to left field in the second inning to give the Royals a 1-0 lead. He has a team high six-game hitting streak. Kansas City scored first in every game of the series.
Matt Wallner tied the game in the third with a 445-foot homer to right field, which was his fifth on the season.
The Royals took back the lead for good in the third with Garcia’s double, scoring Nicky Lopez.
Kenta Maeda (2-6) went five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and struck out seven. It’s the first time in over a month that the Twins lost a game he started.
Carlos Hernandez shut down the Twins in the ninth for the first save of his career.
The win marks the first time this season Kansas City has won three games in a row.
This is the fourth time Minnesota has been swept since June 8.
UP NEXT
Twins: RHP Pablo Lopez (5-6) will start the first of three games at St. Louis on Tuesday.
Royals: RHP Zach Greinke (1-11) takes the mound as Kansas City hosts the Mets on Tuesday for a three-game series.
Rays 8, Astros 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer and drove in three, Josh Lowe capped a four-run first with a three-run double and Tampa Bay beat Houston.
Brandon Lowe, who finished with three hits, hit his homer to right in the sixth to increase Tampa Bay’s lead to 8-2. He also had an RBI single in the fourth.
The Rays got to Houston starter Brandon Bielak (5-6) for four runs in the first, with Yandy Díaz scoring on a fielding error by José Abreu before Josh Lowe hit his three-run double.
Díaz had an RBI single in the fourth as the Rays built a 6-0 lead.
Zack Littell (1-2), making his fourth start of the season, yielded two runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in a career-high five innings.
Houston got their runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Kyle Tucker and an RBI groundout by Alex Bregman. Jose Altuve had three hits.
Bielak allowed six runs — three earned — on eight hits with four strikeouts in five innings. Bielak has allowed six runs in consecutive starts.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rays: Zach Efflin (right knee discomfort) is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday after being injured Wednesday. “We need him to pitch,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We don’t want to put him in harm’s way, but I think he’s checked a lot of boxes here. We are very encouraged with how he’s responded day-to-day, and he still has another day or two of rest.”
Astros: RHP José Urquidy (right shoulder) allowed five runs on nine hits in five innings of a rehabilitation start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday. Urquidy threw 76 pitches in his fourth rehab start. … OF Michael Brantley (right shoulder surgery) took batting practice on the field prior to Sunday’s game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.