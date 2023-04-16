WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington tied the game on a reviewed call in the eighth inning, Joey Meneses followed with a go-ahead RBI single two batters later, and the Nationals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-6 on Sunday to avert a three-game sweep.
Jeimer Candelario and Luis García homered for Washington, which won at home for only the second time in nine tries this season. The Nationals had lost four in a row by a combined six runs.
“That could turn your month around, turn the season around just to get the momentum in your favor and say ‘Hey, boys, we can win these close games,’” left fielder Stone Garrett said.
Steven Kwan drove in two runs for the Guardians, who fell to 7-3 on the road.
In the eighth, plate umpire Ryan Blakney initially called Garrett out at home while tagging on Lane Thomas’ one-out fly to center, but replay officials ruled catcher Mike Zunino was blocking the plate and allowed the run to count and tie it at 6.
“It was a close call, but there was no doubt I was going to challenge the whole play,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “It was that close. We had to take a chance.”
Garrett said he knew Zunino was blocking the plate as he ran home from third and tried to slide around the catcher’s foot rather than collide with Zunino.
“I understand why they do it, (but) I still think it puts the catcher in a tough spot because the game’s going fast,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “Z’s contention is that as soon as he saw the hop, he maneuvers to make the play. I really understand that. I don’t think when you slow it down, that is fair to the player.”
Trevor Stephan relieved Nick Sandlin (1-1) after the replay ruling and walked Dominic Smith. Meneses then poked a single to right to drive in CJ Abrams.
Mason Thompson (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his third save.
Cleveland scored four runs in the third against Washington starter Patrick Corbin, starting with consecutive doubles and then Myles Straw reaching on an Abrams error. Kwan followed with an RBI single, and Straw came around when catcher Keibert Ruiz’s attempt to pick him off third got past Candelario. Former National Josh Bell’s two-out RBI double scored Kwan.
Corbin allowed four runs, two of them earned, in six innings.
The Guardians extended their lead to 6-3 in the seventh with two runs off Hobie Harris. García’s two-run blast off Tim Herrin in the bottom of the inning got Washington back within one. It was the first time in five games the Nationals scored after the fourth inning.
“We jump out and get the lead, we’ve got to tack on some runs late in games,” Martinez said. “They did that today.”
Washington opened the scoring in the first inning on Candelario’s RBI single. Thomas added an two-out RBI double in the second, and Candelario led off the third with his third homer, a drive just inside the right-field foul pole that was part of a four-hit day.
Cleveland starter Shane Bieber allowed three runs and struck out four in six innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Guardians: Francona said SS Amed Rosario was out of the lineup because of a balky back and is day to day.
UP NEXT
Guardians: Cleveland’s road trip continues Monday in Detroit. RHP Hunter Gaddis (0-1, 8.53 ERA) faces the Tigers for the first time in his career.
Nationals: Washington is off Monday. RHP Josiah Gray (0-3, 4.32) starts Tuesday when Baltimore arrives for a two-game series.
D’Backs 5, Marlins 0
MIAMI (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched two-hit ball into the seventh inning, and Arizona beat Sandy Alcantara and Miami.
Corbin Carroll homered for Arizona, and Pavin Smith and Christian Walker also had two hits apiece.
Gallen (2-1) retired his first 13 batters before Bryan De La Cruz singled with one out in the fifth. Avisaíl García then was hit by a pitch before Gallen retired Jean Segura on a flyout and struck out Jacob Stallings.
Gallen struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings and walked none. Kevin Ginkel then got four outs before Kyle Nelson finished a four-hitter.
Miami had won four straight games.
Alcantara (1-2) permitted five runs, four earned, and seven hits in six innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner struck out nine and walked none.
Alcantara has dropped his last two starts after throwing a three-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Minnesota on April 4.
Arizona broke it open with four runs in the sixth. The outburst started when Josh Rojas reached on an error on Alcantara, who dropped first baseman Garrett Cooper’s throw. The ball rolled into foul territory, allowing Rojas to advance.
Smith singled in Rojas and scored on Walker’s double. Carroll added a two-run shot on a drive to center that gave the Diamondbacks a 5-0 lead.
FINAL FOUR COACH
TAKES THE MOUND
FAU men’s basketball coach Dusty May threw a ceremonial first pitch. May guided the Owls to an unprecedented run in the NCAA Tournament.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: LHP Joe Mantiply (left shoulder inflammation) threw two scoreless innings in his second rehab outing with Double-A Amarillo on Saturday.
Marlins: LHP Steven Okert (left adductor strain) had another successful rehab outing with Triple-A Jacksonville when he tossed two scoreless innings on Saturday. Okert has struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings in three appearances with the minor league club.
UP NEXT
Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (0-2, 2.93 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at St. Louis on Monday against Cardinals RHP Jack Flaherty (1-1, 1.76 ERA).
Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-0, 1.93 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game home set against San Francisco on Monday. The Giants will start LHP Alex Wood (0-1, 1.17 ERA).
Braves 5, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vaughn Grissom hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth, Ozzie Albies homered and Atlanta beat Kansas City for the series sweep.
Grissom’s RBI single came after Albies hit a one-out double. Albies went 2 for 4, including his 376-foot solo homer to right field in the fourth for his fifth RBI of the series. Matt Olson hit a two-run triple in Atlanta’s three-run third inning.
Atlanta starter Kyle Wright struck out six across 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with three walk. Relievers Michael Tonkin and Nick Anderson (1-0) combined to strike out three batters, and A.J. Minter got his third save of the year.
Zack Greinke gave up four runs on four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Scott Barlow (0-2) allowed a run on two hits with two strikeouts.
Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 4 with two outs in the seventh.
BROOMS AND GLOOMS
Atlanta took its first sweep over the Royals since 2010 — and the first ever in Kansas City.
The Royals are 1-9 at Kauffman Stadium this season. Kansas City went 1-12 at home to start the 2018 season.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Royals: LHP Kris Bubic (left flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Kansas City recalled LHP Josh Taylor from Triple-A Omaha.
UP NEXT
Royals: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 5.19 ERA) will open a three-game home series against Texas on Tuesday.
Braves: Atlanta will head to San Diego for a three-game set. The Braves have yet to announce a starter for Monday’s game.
Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, sending St. Louis over Pittsburgh.
With runners on first and second and one out, Nolan Gorman drove in Paul Goldschmidt with a tying double. Lars Nootbaar was walked intentionally by Wil Crowe (0-1) and rookie Jordan Walker struck out before Edman singled back up the middle.
It was Edman’s third career game-ending hit. He went 2 for 5 on the day as St. Louis salvaged a split of the four-game series.
Nootbaar hit a two-run homer for the Cardinals, and Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Gorman each had two hits.
Drew VerHagen (1-0) got three outs for the win, allowing an unearned run in the top of the 10th on Canaan Smith-Njigba’s groundout to first.
