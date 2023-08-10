Commanders Bieniemy Football

Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy brings a vocal approach and two Super Bowl rings to an organization that hasn’t won a playoff game in nearly two decades.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASHBURN, Va. — Eric Bieniemy’s voice is one of the clearer ones on the practice field. On his first day of training camp since joining the Washington Commanders, it wasn’t hard to understand his message.


  

