EASTON — His team had already beaten Easton twice during the regular season.
But prior to Friday’s Class 2A East Region II quarterfinal against the Warriors, Kent Island High girls’ head basketball coach David Plumer told assistant Mack Robinson, “We don’t want to go down this game.”
“I didn’t know if we had comebacks in us,” Plumer said.
He knows now.
Kent Island erased a 16-point third-quarter deficit by going on a stunning 28-7 scoring run that included an 18-2 fourth-quarter surge, as the fifth-seeded Buccaneers rallied for a 48-43 victory over No. 4 Easton.
Kent Island (14-6), which has won 10 of 11, advances to Tuesday’s regional semifinal at top-seeded Queen Anne’s (19-1) at 5 p.m.
“I can’t be more proud of these girls,” Plumer said. “It’s nice to know they do have some grit to them, and they’ll come back when things don’t go our way.”
Things weren’t going Kent Island’s way for 2½ quarters, as Easton (14-5) carried a 27-14 lead into the locker room, then fattened its cushion to 36-20, when Ty Moody (16 points) scored a fastbreak layup with a little under 4 minutes to play in the third quarter.
“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Plumer said. “I don’t know if the moment’s big. A lot of our players are young. I really didn’t know how they were going to respond.”
He wasn’t the only one.
“I was very discouraged,” Kent Island junior guard Alivia Hanesworth said. “We just had to get our minds into it.”
What the Bucs really got into was as all-out, in-your-face fullcourt press that discombobulated Easton’s offense.
“We went in at halftime knowing that when we came back out the press was coming,” Easton head coach Lesley Staehli said. “We just got rattled. I don’t know why. We practice it every day. We just got shook. And their aggressiveness took over our game play. They took over our tempo of the game that we had in the first and second (quarter).”
Kent Island’s press forced six turnovers in the last 4 minutes of the third quarter, helping the Bucs trim their deficit to 41-30.
Kent Island’s Allison Corbin hit a free throw. Sophomore teammate Lilli Dauses, who scored 19 of her game-high 21 points in the second half, scored a layup and drained a pair of foul shots to draw Kent Island within 41-35 with 6:07 left.
Ashtyn Finney scored on a follow shot with 5:16 remaining for a 43-35 Warriors lead. But Easton never scored again.
“We all just press so well together as a team, and did really well trapping,” Dauses said. “Once our team turned it on and changed our attitude around, we just got the drive that we wanted to win.
“I was worried a little bit in the beginning,” Dauses continued. “But I knew our team would turn it around and I knew we had the skill to beat Easton. I felt a lot better in the second half once we started making our shots.”
Kent Island continued making shots.
Hanesworth (eight points) buried a 3-pointer. Dauses canned a pair of free throws, scored inside, then made a layup to give the Bucs their first lead at 44-43 lead with 1:40 remaining.
Staehli called time in an attempt to settle her team. But Kent Island’s Caroline Cavanaugh scored off another Warrior turnover for a 46-43 lead with 1:20 left. Easton’s next possession ended with Dauses stealing ball. Dauses capped her 21-point effort when she made a pair of free throws with 13.3 seconds left.
“I’m still shaking from that game,” Hanesworth said with a big smile. “We’re a very strong defensive team. Our defense is probably one of our best attributes. We just worked as a team. We knew what we were supposed to do and we did it. We executed. We worked as a team. We talked. We listened to our coach most of all.”
Moody had eight of her 16 points in the first quarter, as the Warriors led 12-6 entering the second period. Easton worked the ball inside to senior center Rachel Lapp (10 points), who scored off the glass and hit a turnaround to help Easton take a 27-14 halftime lead.
Despite three turnovers, the Warriors worked their way through Kent Island’s fullcourt pressure early, and bumped their lead to 36-20 on consecutive layups from Kate Adelman and Moody. But the Buccaneers’ press took control the rest of the game.
“I told them at halftime, ‘Look, you can’t go out cocky because you’ve got a (13-point) lead,’” Staehli said. “’You’ve got to play our game. You’ve got to do the same things you were doing in the first and second quarter. You’ve got to want it. Don’t let them want it more than you do.’ It’s kind of heartbreaking.”
Plumer praised Robinson’s substitution patterns and assistant E.G. Stanton’s sideline contributions during the comeback.
“The assistant coaches were phenomenal tonight,” Plumer said. “And the girls, they played hard.”
Notes: Kent Island finished with four 3-pointers with Lauren Haber (12 points) and Hanesworth each hitting a pair.
