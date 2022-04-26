NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo homered three times to take over the major league lead, Aaron Judge connected on his birthday and Joey Gallo ended the longest home-run drought of his career as the New York Yankees outslugged the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 Tuesday night.
Luis Severino (2-0) pitched a no-hitter into the sixth inning for New York before Jorge Mateo’s one-out single. Anthony Santander followed a few batters later with a three-run homer.
Rizzo floated his sixth, seventh and eighth homers of the season over Yankee Stadium’s short right-field fence for six RBIs, Judge joined Lou Gehrig and Jerry Mumphrey as Yankees to homer on their 30th birthdays and Gallo connected for the first time in 23 games, a slump dating to last season.
Gleyber Torres tacked on a bases-loaded triple in the seventh, and the previously slumping Yankees followed Sunday’s 10-run outburst against Cleveland with another barrage, helping them win for the sixth time in seven games.
Austin Hays added a three-run homer against Jonathan Loaisiga for the pesky Orioles, who scored four runs against a bullpen with a 2.44 ERA entering Tuesday. Baltimore has two homers in consecutive games after failing to connect more than once in their first 15 contests.
Rizzo hit a three-run shot in the third that just reached the first row in right field, added a two-run drive in the fifth and capped it off with a bizarre solo homer in the eighth.
The left-handed hitter stood near home plate and watched his high fly arc down the right-field line, certain it would end up foul. The ball landed right atop the 314-foot sign, just inside the foul pole. Rizzo shot the home dugout a puzzled look before starting his trot, then took a curtain call for fans after a replay review upheld the first three-homer game of his career.
Rizzo’s homers averaged 350 feet, the shortest average distance in a three-homer game since Statcast began tracking in 2015, per MLB.
Gallo ended his drought with a solo drive off Jordan Lyles (1-2) in the fourth. Teammates gave him the silent treatment in the dugout before breaking out big smiles and hugs for the 28-year-old slugger. Gallo went long 38 times last season, including 13 after a midseason trade to New York.
Fans booed Gallo after a groundout in the first, then chanted “Joey! Joey!” when Gallo faced a full count in the seventh. Gallo struck out swinging and finished 1 for 4.
Severino was lifted after allowing Rougned Odor’s leadoff double in the seventh. Making his fifth start of the season, the right-hander allowed four runs, three hits, two walks and struck out five on 77 pitches.
Lyles was charged with six runs in 4 2/3 innings.
SILVER ...
The Yankees presented Judge with his 2021 Silver Slugger Award before the game.
... AND GOLD
Three-time Gold Glove winner DJ LeMahieu made a diving stop for New York on Ramón Urías’ line drive in the fifth to preserve Severino’s no-hitter. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, also a Gold Glove winner, laid out at shortstop for an inning-ending grab of Mateo’s grounder in the seventh.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Orioles: C Adley Rutschman (right triceps strain) was set to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday night. ... RHP Chris Ellis was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoudler inflammation. ... LHP Alexander Wells was recalled from Triple-A. ... OF DJ Stewart cleared outright waivers and was sent to Triple-A.
Yankees: OF Aaron Hicks was placed on the paternity list, and INF/OF Miguel Andújar was recalled from Triple-A. Andújar, the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up, is hitting .347 with three homers and a .947 OPS with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
UP NEXT
Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.51) faces Orioles RHP Tyler Wells (0-2, 6.75) on Wednesday night.
