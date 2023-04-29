Orioles Tigers Baseball

Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez earned his first big-league victory Saturday, pitching five shutout innings against Detroit.

 AP PHOTO

DETROIT (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings with nine strikeouts for his first major league win, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday to split a doubleheader.


