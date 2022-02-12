WYE MILLS — It may not have been the prettiest game.
But sometimes grit outweighs looks.
Chesapeake College’s men’s basketball team showed its grit Friday night while extending its winning streak to 15 games, as the fifth-ranked Skipjacks went 5 for 5 from the foul line in the final 56 seconds to secure an 80-75 victory over the College of Southern Maryland.
“At the end of the day you found a way to win,” Chesapeake head coach Andrew Sachs said after his team pushed its record to 19-1 overall, 10-0 in the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference. “I think what we’ve done is pretty good.”
Pretty good?
For starters the Skipjacks haven’t lost since Nov. 18, when they fell 82-78 to Harcum of Pennsylvania.
“When we played Harcum, which is a Division I team out of our region, a top-10 team in the country, and you lose by four,” Sachs said. “The bar was set.”
Since setting that bar the Skipjacks have steadily climbed in the national Division II junior college poll, and entered Friday’s game ranked No. 5 — its highest spot in school history. It hasn’t lost on the road this season, and will look to stretch that run this week with games at Cheney (Pennsylvania) on Monday, Anne Arundel on Tuesday and Cecil on Saturday.
Not bad for a team that Friday dressed just eight players.
“We’re not a deep team, so I can’t press as much as I like,” Sachs said.
The Skipjacks have overcome that lack of depth with some sparkling guard play. Sophomores Mahzi Thames, Craig Turner, and freshmen DJ Earl and JayShaun Freeman — a Kent County High graduate — average double figures in scoring, and were again on the floor to start Friday against CSM .
“I think we have pretty good guard play,” Sachs said. “When we shoot the ball well, like anybody, we’re pretty hard to beat. I don’t think we shot it great today. We didn’t make a lot of extra passes until later in the game.”
What the Skipjacks did do Friday was convert from the free-throw line, connecting on 17 of 23 attempts, and going a perfect 5 for 5 in the final minute.
Down 70-69, Earl (18 points) scored on a put-back with 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining to give Chesapeake a 71-70 lead. The Hawks (9-13, 4-7) turned the ball over on their next possession and fouled Jabraun Shingler (13 points), who converted both ends of a one-an-one that nudged the Skipjacks’ lead to 73-70.
CSM’s Rasheed Cooley (24 points) drained a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining to forge the game’s fifth tie.
The Skipjacks didn’t show any hint of being flustered though.
Thames (24 points) drove in for the go-ahead basket, was fouled, and canned the free throw to give Chesapeake a 76-73 lead with 56.1 seconds remaining.
The Hawks were whistled for a shot-clock violation on their next possession and quickly fouled Earl, who hit both ends of the one-and-one for a 78-73 cushion with 15.3 seconds left.
Cooley scored on a follow with 2.2 seconds showing on the clock to draw CSM within 78-75. Fouled on the play, Cooley missed the free throw, but CSM couldn’t come up with the rebound, and immediately fouled Earl on the inbounds play. Earl calmly sank both free throws with 0.04 seconds left.
“I don’t think we played particularly well tonight at all,” Sachs said. “But it’s good when you win and you play bad, because you want to try and learn from your mistakes. It’s easier to do that off a win than a loss.”
Kire Hines’ 3-pointer midway through the first half gave CSM its biggest lead of the game at 19-12.
Turner’s 3-pointer pulled the Skipjacks within 19-18 with 7:35 left in the half. Marcus Hamilton rattled in a jumper to push the Hawks’ lead to 21-18. Freeman (16 points) tied it at 21-all with the first of his game-high four 3-pointers. Armon Williams (14) answered with a trey to put CSM back ahead.
Thames scored on a finger-roll, then converted a steal into a layup to put Chesapeake in front at 25-24. The back-and-forth continued, with Cooley hitting a jumper with 3:14 left in the half. But Freeman buried consecutive 3s 20 seconds apart to give the Skipjacks a 31-26 lead.
Chesapeake carried a 36-31 advatage into halftime, and hung onto the lead until Cooley’s 3-pointer with 3:09 left in the game pulled the Hawks even at 68-68.
“I wasn’t real happy with the way we competed early in the game today,” Sachs said. “A lot of these guys are trying to get to the next level, and sometimes they feel they need to do more than they’re supposed to. But winning takes care of a lot of that.
“Are we the fifth best team in the country?,” Sachs asked rhetorically. “I don’t know. The only thing that really matters is you have to win your region tournament. None of that national-ranked stuff really matters because if you don’t win your region tournament you don’t go to the nationals. You want to be playing your best basketball at the end of February so you can go do well in March.”
Notes: Shawn Barclay scored 14 points for CSM. ... Chesapeake was 10 of 11 from the foul line in the game’s final 3:17.
HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
SSPP 46, Salisbury Christian 37
SALISBURY — Hattie Messick scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds Friday as Saints Peter and Paul rolled in an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference game.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Queen Anne’s 90, St. Michaels 42
CENTREVILLE — Joe Monaghan scored 35 points and Zach Plocinik finished with 30 to pace the Lions. Rowan Maltby added 15 points for Queen Anne’s County.
