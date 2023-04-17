AMERICAN CORNER — Daniel Hesson went 3 for 5 with a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday, as Colonel Richardson High’s baseball team rallied for a 7-6 victory over Queen Anne’s County in a key North Bayside clash.
Brayden Dadds (3-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win in relief for Colonels (11-1 overall, 4-0 North Bayside).
Camron Gondeck, Chandler Tindall, Carter Walters and Conner Detrich each singled for Colonel.
Queen Anne’s slipped to 6-4, 1-3.
North Dorchester 9, Easton 7
EASTON — Blake Bramble went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, and John Boyle was 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI to lead the Eagles.
Brice Bradley pitched four solid innings for North Dorchester, allowing two earned runs and notching six strikeouts.
St. Michaels 10 Cambridge-SD 0
ST. MICHAELS — Jacob Bealefeld pitched five innings of four-hit ball, striking out six and walking four as the Saints improved to 7-5, 2-2.
Connor Wheeler was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base for St. Michaels. Hunter Gottleib went 1 for 1 with a pair of runs scored and two stolen bases, and Henry Mullikin doubled and drove in a run.
Softball
North Dorchester 5 Easton 0
SHILOH — Emilee Cohee pitched a one-hit complete game shutout, striking out a season-high 18, as the Eagles improved to 9-0, 3-0.
Cohee (5-0) had a pair of hits and two RBIs, and Emily Boyle had two hits. Anna Hopkins finished with two RBIs, and Mackenzie Lewis, Maggie Hubbard, Maddie Nagel, Brooke Outten, Rilynn Blake and Jewels Vroman had one hit apiece.
Queen Anne’s 11, Colonel 3
AMERICAN CORNER — Abby Denes had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs as the Lions ended Colonel Richardson’s six-game win streak.
Autumn Huber, Caroline Taylor, Delany Knotts and Emily Rendulic also had multiple-hit games for Queen Anne’s (6-3, 2-1), which finished with 15 hits.
Emily Hirschbock earned the win, allowing three runs and two hits over four innings. Hirschbock struck out one and walked one. Hannah Martin pitched the final three innings.
Colonel slipped to 9-3, 3-1.
North Caroline 36 Kent County 0
WORTON — Elizabeth Knotts had four hits, and Katelyn Tribbitt had three hits, including a home run as the Bulldogs won their third straight.
Winning pitcher Anna Hutchison had three hits for North Caroline (5-4, 3-0), as did Taylor Dawkins and Emma Beales.
St. Michaels 4 Cambridge-SD 3
ST. MICHAELS — Winning pitcher Angel Bock pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on seven hits to go with nine strikeouts as the Saints edged the Vikings.
Bock (RBI) and Katie Roe (run scored) each tripled for St. Michaels (6-6, 1-3). Madi White and Dinah Lackey each added an RBI.
Girls' Lacrosse
SSPP 18, Sussex Academy 2
EASTON — Freshman Caroline Ewing had five goals and Morgan Quade had four goals and six assists to power the Sabres.
Hattie Messick had four goals and set up two more for Saints Peter and Paul, and Evelyn Murphy had two goals. Eryn Callahan and Eden Zimmerman each had a goal and one assist, and Morgan Earls had a goal.
