BERLIN — Hudson Royer scored with 1:32 remaining Wednesday to lift Easton High’s boys’ lacrosse team to a 12-11 victory over Stephen Decatur.
Aidan Filion had a hat trick for Easton (3-1), which has won three straight since a season-opening loss at Salesianum of Delaware — five if including last weekend’s two victories in the Warriors Tournament at Havre de Grace.
Zach Bramble and Zack Spofford each scored two goals and set up another for the Warriors, and Nate Butler, Ethan Keenan and Tyler Currie scored one apiece. Graham Haddaway also scored his first career goal for Easton.
Goalie Harry Stein made six saves and Jack Kilbourne stopped two shots.
Decatur slipped to 2-2.
Parkside 13, Kent County 4
SALISBURY — Brandon Vaszuez scored four goals as the Rams notched their first win of the season, downing the Trojans.
Girls’ Lacrosse
Queen Anne’s 25 Cambridge-SD 1
CENTREVILLE — Riley Klepper scored five goals and Jess Wright finished with four goals and five assists, as the Lions rolled to their third victory.
Kendall Nagle (assist) recorded a hat trick for Queen Anne’s (4-1) and Piper Evans set up five goals and scored twice. Zoe Crawford and Kaitlyn Horney each had two goals and three assists, and RJ Ensor, Ella Pinder and Faith Novak added two apiece. Delaney Hemingway scored one goal for Queen Anne’s.
J.M. Bennett 11 North Caroline 10
SALISBURY — Claire Blue scored six goals, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Bulldogs fell shy against the Clippers in overtime.
Sydney Baker had two goals and three assists for North Caroline (1-2), Lindsey Seymour scored twice, and Taylor Tribbett had an assist.
Baseball
North Caroline 17
Wicomico 4
RIDGELY — Tanner Young went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored, and Brandon Steinburg earned the win, striking out three over two innings Tuesday, as the Bulldogs evened their record with a rout of Wicomico.
Kyle Speas (2 for 2) scored two runs and drove in a run for North Caroline (3-3), Jayden Watkins (1 for 4) knocked in three runs, Ryan Lawrence (1 for 2) had two RBIs and a run scored, and Zack O’Brien was 2 for 3 with three runs and one RBI.
