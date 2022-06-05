CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, Josh Bell had a two-run double and catcher Kelbert Ruiz picked Nick Senzel off first base to end the game as the Washington Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Sunday.
The Reds challenged the call, but video review confirmed the out.
Maikel Franco homered for the first time since May 14 and Washington capitalized on two fourth-inning Cincinnati errors.
The three-game losing streak is the Reds’ longest since dropping nine straight in late April and early May. Washington’s three straight wins follow a four-game losing streak.
Corbin (2-8) overcame nine Cincinnati hits and three first-inning runs in the first to turn in five scoreless innings. Corbin, who didn’t walk anybody and struck out five, has allowed 21 hits in 10 1/3 innings over his last two starts.
Victor Arano and Erasmo Ramirez combined to pitch the seventh and eighth before Stephen Cishek overcame a walk and Senzel’s infield hit for his first save since 2019, when he was with the Cubs.
Luis Castillo (2-3) made his his sixth start and allowed a season-high four walks over 6 1/3 innings while slipping to 0-5 in six career starts against the Nationals. Castillo gave up six hits and five runs, three earned, with six strikeouts.
Bell doubled into right field corner to drive in César Hernández and Lane Thomas with two outs in the first inning. The Reds responded with three straight hits in the bottom of the inning, including back-to-back doubles from Joey Votto and Tyler Stephenson.
Errors by shortstop Kyle Farmer and right fielder Aristides Aquino fueled Washington’s fourth-inning, two-run rally. Luis García drove in Yadiel Hernandez with the first run, and Franco scored as César Hernández beat out a potential double-play grounder to Votto at first base.
Franco went deep to left in the sixth for his fourth homer of the season.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) threw a bullpen session Sunday and will travel with the team to Miami, where a decision could be made on when he returns, manager Dave Martinez said. Strasburg has been out since early April. … Arano walked off the field with an apparent leg injury after misplaying a grounder and falling to the ground in the eighth inning.
Reds: RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (right forearm soreness) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday, and recalled RHP Jared Solomon.
UP NEXT
Nationals: Tuesday’s starting pitcher at Miami still is to be determined.
Reds: RHP Hunter Greene (2-7), the scheduled starter on Monday against the Diamondbacks, allowed six hits and four runs with eight strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings during his last start on Wednesday at Boston.
Twins 8, Blue Jays 6
TORONTO (AP) — Luis Arráez went 4 for 4 with a walk, Gary Sánchez and Trevor Larnach homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6 Sunday.
Arráez leads all of baseball with a .358 batting average.
Six different players drove in a run and the Twins had 16 hits as they took two of three from the Blue Jays, cooling down a Toronto team that came into the series on an eight-game winning streak.
Twins right-hander Devin Smeltzer allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. Jharel Cotton (2-1) got the win, and Jovani Moran earned his first career save.
George Springer hit the 50th leadoff home run of his career and Santiago Espinal made it close with a three-run home run off Duffey.
Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-4) had season highs of nine hits and five runs, three earned, in 3 2/3 innings.
White Sox 6, Rays 5
CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Burger had a key hit for the second consecutive day and Chicago hung on to a large early lead to beat Tampa Bay.
Burger, who had a go-ahead, two-run pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning of the White Sox’s 3-2 win on Saturday, had a two-run double during Chicago’s four-run first off Ryan Yarbrough (0-2).
Yasmani Grandal drove in two more on a check-swing opposite-field single to right in the first, and then Andrew Vaughn had an RBI double and Luis Robert added a run-scoring single in the second to make it 6-0.
But the Rays didn’t go away, starting with Isaac Paredes hitting a solo homer in the fifth before a four-run sixth pulled Tampa Bay within 6-5. Mike Zunino connected on a two-out, two-run homer.
White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (4-2) gave up five runs, two earned, and eight hits over six innings. Liam Hendriks worked the ninth to get his 16th save in 19 chances.
Yarbrough allowed six runs and eight hits over 68 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.
Pirates 3, D’Backs 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jack Suwinski followed his game-winning homer a day earlier with three hits to help Pittsburgh beat Arizona again.
The rookie has at least one hit in his past five games, and was 7 for 12 this series.
Pittsburgh took two of three from Arizona after a three-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
Pirates starter Zach Thompson (3-4) allowed four hits and two walks with four strikeouts. The right-hander has surrendered seven runs in 29 2/3 innings over his past six starts. David Bednar had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his 10th save.
Cal Mitchell started the fifth inning with with his first major-league home run, sending Zac Gallen’s cutter 370 feet over the Clemente Wall in right field and putting the Pirates up 1-0.
Gallen (4-1) gave up two runs on five hits, and had three walks and four strikeouts in his first loss since Sept. 13, 2021.
Giants 5, Marlins 1
MIAMI (AP) — Donovan Walton hit a grand slam and Jakob Junis pitched six innings of one-run ball in San Francisco’s win over Miami.
Curt Casali had two hits and scored twice for the Giants, who split the four-game series with Miami and finished 5-5 on their three-city road trip.
Junis (3-1) limited the Marlins to two hits, walked two and struck out a season-high eight. Camilo Doval closed in the ninth.
The Giants stranded four runners through the first three innings before Walton’s slam put them ahead 4-0 in the fourth. Miami starter Braxton Garrett (0-1) was lifted after Walton’s shot. Recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville before the game, Garrett allowed four runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.