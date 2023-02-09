Neither thought it would happen this quickly.
Sure, Kent Island High head coach Justin Holland knew Sarah Van Ornum had the potential to win, but wasn’t expecting the returning state champion to hit a personal-record at regionals after not competing for almost two months.
And yes, Queen Anne’s County head coach Natasha Dawson thought Ben Marks had shown big-time potential, but didn’t necessarily think the sophomore would progress so quickly as to win a regional title in his first indoor season.
Those lines of thinking were altered Monday, as Marks won the boys’ 1,600-meter title between Van Ornum winning the girls’ 1,600- and 3,200-meter crowns during the Class 2A East Region indoor track and field championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
Van Ornum’s victories, coupled with Gabrielle Bernhard’s wins in the 55-meter hurdles and pole vault, Rilyn Heyliger’s win in the 500, and Reese Delp’s victory in the 800 powered Kent Island’s girls to one of their most lopsided title romps in program history. The Bucs amassed 136 points, more than doubling that of runner-up Rising Sun (61) and third-place Parkside (51.5).
“At the beginning of the year when I found out I was going to have all four of them, I knew we had something special with the team,” Holland said of Van Ornum, Bernhard, Heyliger and Delp. “And of course we have other girls that are contributing.”
The Buccaneers won six of the 10 individual events, which included first-place finishes in five of the seven individual running events. Heyliger led a 1-3-4 finish in the 500, and Delp paced a 1-4-5 finish in the 800.
In addition to winning the 500 (1:21.31), Heyliger placed third in the 300 (43.64), was fourth in the 800 (2:35.85), and teamed with Bernhard, Sarabeth Caldwell and Seryna Stephan for a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay (4:21.47).
Delp was equally impressive, winning the 800 (2:28.60), taking second in the 1,600 (5:27.47), placing fourth in the 500 (1:26.80) and joining Caldwell, Kaitlyn Stevens and Hazel Walsh for a runner-up finish in the 4x800 relay (10:27.60).
“Reese and Rilyn were the workhorses,” Holland said. “They just powered through their events and tried to get as many points as possible.
“Reese basically sucked it up in the mile,” Holland continued. “I don’t know about her, but I don’t think she thought she could be that fast. Now that she’s seen how fast she can be it’s great. Confidence is a good thing and she’s building confidence right at the right time.”
Bernhard set a new school record (8.88) in the 55 hurdles during the preliminaries, then clocked a winning time of 8.95 in the finals. The junior then set a PR during her victory in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 10 feet, 1 inch, while Walsh took second at 8 feet even.
“With Gabby she was bringing something we definitely didn’t have which was like the specialties, pole vault and hurdles,” Holland said. “I knew from outdoors she was already good. Matter of fact, I told her last year had we had her on the indoor team we would have won Baysides, but she had obligations. She’s doing fantastic. She works really hard and she’s got great goals.”
Then there was Van Ornum.
The defending Class 2A state indoor champion at 3,200 meters, Van Ornum was running in her first competition since being sidelined in early December with an injury. The senior let Delp and the pack pull her around the track for the bulk of the eight-lap 1,600 meters before breaking away from the field on the last lap en route to a PR time of 5:24.74.
“I think she was surprised,” Holland said of Van Ornum. “I think we all were surprised. She PR’d in the mile. Didn’t think that was going to happen.
“Reese was battling to try to break the school record in the mile, but we weren’t going to do that in this meet because she had to run multiple events,” Holland said of Delp. “So we were going to try to let the other girls take off and lead because Sarah didn’t know where she was physically. Reese pulled out a little bit and then it wasn’t until the last lap Sarah decided to kick out and leave everybody behind.”
Van Ornum came back to win the 3,200 in 12:01.50, finishing 11 seconds ahead of North Caroline’s freshman Linda Ridgell, who clocked a PR of 12:12.47.
Kent Island also got big points from McKaylie Mogel, who was third in the shot put with a PR of 31-1, and its 4x200 relay of Bernhard, Reese Heyliger, Siena Koch and Stephan, who finished third in 1:52.85.
Nineteen days after winning the Bayside title in the boys’ 1,600, Marks was towed around the track for the better of Monday’s race before surging to the front in the final laps to win in 4:38.45, edging Calvert senior Jack Hartsig (4:40.38).
“We knew he had potential, just didn’t really know where he was going to be,” Dawson said of Marks, who ran outdoors last spring, but opted to play soccer in the fall over cross country. “So after the first couple meets we saw pretty quickly, ‘Hey, he’s really going to be able to place pretty high in the region and in the state,’ really not thinking though that he’d be as successful as he has been. We knew he had it in him, but we really didn’t think we’d see it this quickly.”
Marks also qualified for states in the 800, taking runner-up honors in 2:05.82 behind Hartsig, who won in PR 2:04.15.
“He’s always wanting to improve,” Dawson said of Marks, who when learning there was a video of his two races contacted his head coach to inquire how he could see them. “He wants to analyze. He’s going to think about it. He’s going to do whatever it is that he can to make himself better and a lot of kids don’t do that.”
Junior Evan Newcomer logged runner-up finishes in the 300 (PR 36.68) and 500 (1:09.86), Steve Sanchez took third in the 3,200 (PR 10:43.38), Isayah Stewart was third in the 800 (PR 2:06.39), and the 4x800 relay team of Isayah Stewart, Sanchez, Julian Stewart and Brady Medeiros placed second (8:46.50), leading Kent Island’s boys to a runner-up finish in the team competition to champion Parkside. The Rams totaled 86 points to the Bucs’ 68.
North Caroline senior Doug Cash ran the fastest time in the 55-hurdle preliminaries (PR 8.06) and took second in the finals (8.30). Cash also took third in the 500 (1:10.17).
