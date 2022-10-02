APTOPIX Commanders Cowboys Football

Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush, left, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrate after Rush threw a touchdown pass to Lamb during Sunday’s second half against Washington.

 AP PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10 on Sunday.

