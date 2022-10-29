STEVENSVILLE — Kent Island High was driving toward a potential game-tying touchdown early in the third quarter Friday night, when Kasey Heath lost a fumble into the end zone for a touchback.
It may have been the worst thing that happened to rival Queen Anne’s County.
“That just made me mad, so I just had to get my revenge,” Heath said.
Over the final 17-plus minutes of play, Heath carried the ball 15 times for 191 yards and five touchdowns — four in the fourth quarter — and was part of defense that clamped down on Lions star running back KJ Smothers, as the Buccaneers rolled to a 42-14 victory before a packed house at Andy Schipul Stadium.
Winners of eight straight, Kent Island (8-1) clinched the No. 1 seed for the Class 2A East Region playoffs, and will likely host eighth-seeded North Harford (3-6) in the first round next Friday.
“He’s a great athlete; downhill (runner),” Queen Anne’s head coach Al Waters said of Heath, who after carrying 11 times for 29 yards in the first half finished the game with 30 carries for 257 yards. “He’s nasty. I told our guys he reminds of (former Washington Redskins star) John Riggins. He’s a hoss. I like how he runs.
“He carries that team,” Waters continued. “If their o-line doesn’t get a push, he’s still falling forward for one or two. It’s pretty tough. He’s gaining one or two yards every carry no matter what happens.”
What happened on the first play of the second half got Queen Anne’s sideline stoked, as Smothers (36 carries, 210 yards, two touchdowns) found space on the left side and raced 67 yards for a touchdown. Seth Blackwell’s point-after kick made it 14-7 Lions.
Kent Island came right back, driving from its 32-yard line to the Lions’ 6, where on first-and-goal Heath crashed into the left side of the line and fumbled into the end zone.
“They were chirping all night long, ‘Oh, did you fumble’ and all this,” Heath said of Queen Anne’s. “So I just had to come back and get my revenge.”
But Heath would have to wait.
After a Lions’ three-and-out, Kent Island quarterback Tommy McAndrews was intercepted by freshman DJ Smith, giving Queen Anne’s (7-2) possession at its 26.
After another Lions’ three-and-out, Kent Island took over at its 44, and drove 66 yards on seven running plays with Heath slanting through the right side for a 9-yard touchdown. Max Barba’s extra point tied the game 14-all with 2:10 left in the third quarter.
“Our o-line got confidence there in that drive,” Bucs head coach Bryon Sofinowski said of the march that ended with Heath’s fumble. “And yes, we fumbled. And yes, we didn’t score. But I think they knew we could do this.”
Kent Island’s offensive line of center Jeremy Smith, guards Brady O’Neal and Cooper Dellane, tackles Clark Da Rosa and Traton Jackson, and tight ends Tucker Claxton and Jabez Smith certainly played that way, as the Bucs scored touchdowns on their final five possessions.
“The first half I just couldn’t believe that we weren’t getting a push,” said Sofinowski, whose team was in a 7-7 tie at halftime. “We made a couple of adjustments at halftime and they did an amazing job getting off the ball, picking up the blitzes, picking up the blocks. And the edge wings, Austin Holland and Keegan (O’Brien) did a fantastic job coming down on their d-ends as well. So the entire interior o-line and offense did a phenomenal job tonight.”
Dalton Mason’s sack of Queen Anne’s quarterback Devin Wright forced another Lions punt. Staying strictly on the ground, the Bucs covered 49 yards in five rushing attempts, with Holland’s 20-yard run setting up Heath’s 3-yard rushing score. Barba’s PAT made it 21-14 with 1:40 elapsed in the fourth quarter.
Queen Anne’s offensive struggles continued. Facing fourth-and-9 from their own 26, the Lions faked a punt, but Amirr Coles’ pass to Cody Fleming picked up only 5 yards, returning the ball to the Bucs. Four plays later, Heath swept around right end almost untouched for a 20-yard touchdown and a two-score lead with 6:41 left.
“I love them to death,” Heath said of his offensive line. “I get all the glory or whatever, but I think they’re just amazing.”
After Mason sacked Wright for a 10-yard loss, Queen Anne’s again tried to convert on fourth down, but Wright threw incomplete. Kent Island took over on the Lions’ 10 and Heath scored on a 1-yard run two plays later, Barba’s PAT making it 35-14.
Wright was intercepted a second time with a little over 4 minutes remaining. Heath found room around the left side and rambled for an 86-yard touchdown and a 42-14 lead.
“I think what it comes down to really is we got our butts kicked tonight, and I think we quit,” Waters said. “Our team quit tonight in the third quarter, and that’s disappointing.”
Kent Island took a 7-0 lead with 5:48 left in the first quarter on O’Brien’s 44-yard touchdown run and Barba’s extra point. Queen Anne’s responded as Smothers bolted 40 yards for a touchdown, with Blackwell adding the PAT.
That was it for the scoring until Smother’s 67-yard scoring romp on the first play from scrimmage of the second half.
But Queen Anne’s brilliant senior running back managed just one yard on his next seven carries, and didn’t have a gain of 5 yards or more until the Lions’ final possession.
“Second half, we were just flying,” said Holland, a defensive end. “Coach always says, ‘You got to fly around’ and we were flying around. We were matching his (Smothers) speed, which was the most important part. He’s got that top-end speed and it will really kill a defense. So our backers, their ability to fill and get there quick without him getting let loose, I mean it was great. We were all just executing.”
Sofinowski agreed.
“First of all my defensive coaches, led by (Tim) Goodrich, had a phenomenal game plan tonight,” Sofinowski said. “They stopped one of the best running backs in the state of Maryland, right? Goodrich … , he’s an amazing coach. And the boys responded. They trust him and they believe in him, and they responded. Every single one of them. There’s not one of them that can be singled out because they all did a fantastic job on defense.”
Queen Anne’s will likely be the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and host Wicomico (6-3) in the first round.
Easton 42
Cambridge-SD 6
CAMBRIDGE — Senior quarterback Kevin O’Connor rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns on 14 touches, and completed 11 of 20 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown as the Warriors sealed the No. 2 seed in the 2A postseason.
Easton (7-2) will likely host North Caroline (4-5) in the first round next Friday.
Brandon Jenkins carried 16 times for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors, and Kyle Dyott scored a touchdown. Dustin Blue caught O’Connor’s lone touchdown toss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.