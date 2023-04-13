Athletics Orioles Baseball

Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman (35) is doused by teammates after hitting a walkoff solo home run against Oakland relief pitcher Trevor May during Thursday’s ninth inning.

 AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE (AP) — For the first time in his major league career, Adley Rutschman was the focal point of a celebration at home plate that featured laughter, high-fives and the obligatory emptying of the dugout cooler on the head of the man who won the game.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.