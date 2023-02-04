Allan Saathoff could have been deterred.
His 2021 college baseball season was stopped cold by COVID-19.
Though he developed into the staff ace at Division II Erskine (South Carolina) College, the Ridgely native was not picked in last year’s Major League Baseball amateur draft.
At the end of his college season last spring, Saathoff went to pitch over the summer for the Frederick Keys in the Major League Baseball Draft League but attracted little attention.
“The opportunity in the draft league didn’t go as well as we had hoped for him,” Erskine head coach Mark Crocco said during a phone conversation Friday. “He didn’t have a great, great summer. But that experience alone was pretty significant for him and I think it fueled his fire.”
Saathoff, who played two years at Chesapeake College after graduating from North Caroline High in 2017, started training at Tread Athletic in Charlotte, North Carolina after the summer season. He was then selected to be part of a pro day at Tread Athletic on Jan. 22.
“He was sitting 95, 96 (mph), touching 97,” Crocco said of Saathoff’s fastball. “And they (scouts) were there and that was enough. They put out a video of him doing this, and it had kind of gone out and gone viral. I knew at that point something was potentially going to happen.”
That something happened Wednesday afternoon, when Saathoff was signed to a free-agent contract by the Seattle Mariners.
“I was excited for the opportunity mainly,” Saathoff said during a phone conversation Friday afternoon from Charlotte. “That was kind of one of the main things coming out of summer; I just want an opportunity to play professional baseball. When I got the call I was super excited.
“It’s getting there, but not fully, no,” Saathoff answered when asked if the reality of signing a contract to play professional baseball had sunk in yet. “The whole process has been kind of surreal. I got contacted by two other teams as well (the Yankees and Blue Jays) and it was a tough decision. I decided to just go with the Mariners.”
Saathoff is scheduled to be at the Mariners’ spring training site in Peoria, Arizona, when camp opens March 2.
“Obviously it was a goal,” Saathoff said of playing professionally. “When you’re in Little League you want to. My second year at Erskine (2021), the year after COVID, was the first year where I realistically figured I had a shot to play pro ball and I stuck with it. From then on out I had some really good friends that pushed me hard at Erskine.”
Among those friends at Erskine were twin brothers and former Chesapeake College teammates Dayan and Livan Reinoso, who are both in the minors. Saathoff’s signing on Wednesday now gives Chesapeake five players in the minor leagues, with catcher/first baseman Dayan Reinoso (Los Angeles Angels), outfielder Livan Reinoso (Los Angeles Dodgers) and right-handed pitchers Joe Nahas (Chicago Cubs) and Michael Yasenka (St. Louis Cardinals).
“They pushed me in the weight room,” Saathoff said of the Reinosos, who he went head-to-head against in inter-squad games at Erskine. “They definitely made me better. They continue to help me out. I talk to them all the time.”
A 6-foot-1, 225-pound right-hander, Saathoff led the Fleet over the past two years in strikeouts, fanning 167 over 133 innings, mixing a four-seam fastball and a nasty sweeping slider.
“He has a four-seam fastball, and he’ll be in the mid-90s with it,” Crocco said. “It’s a power fastball. Now, our guys joked about it, we called it the Dark Knight; his slider. You know, the Dark Knight rises. He’s got an absolute, swing-and-miss, sweeping, late-break slider. It’s very heavy. It’s anywhere from 79 to 83 miles per hour. I mean it’s a power, power slider.
“He did learn a changeup during his tenure here, and he does have kind of an old-school, 12-6 curveball that he would mix in there a little bit,” Crocco continued. “But he was really able to pitch off the fastball because it had life, it was heavy. And then his slider was really, really good. It’s not your typical up-down slider, it was a sweeper that was really hard, really late across the plate. He’d make guys look foolish with it.”
But Crocco quickly points to Saathoff’s work ethic as the reason why he has the potential to rise in the pro ranks.
“It’s a pretty neat story of continuing to believe in yourself and then you work,” Crocco said. “A lot of kids nowadays, they don’t get what they want, they fold. Obviously, his family raised this kid really well. He was born and raised learning how to work. He’s just one of those kids. … We call him the hoss. He’s as strong as an ox. And he just works.”
For now, Saathoff — whose father John Saathoff played football and wrestled at North Caroline, and whose mother, Marsha Boyd, was an ace pitcher for North Caroline’s 1988 Class C state champion softball team — is happy to get a shot.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work, and thankful for all the support from my family and friends,” Saathoff said.
