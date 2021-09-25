EASTON — Debbie McQuaid gave her reserves plenty of playing time Friday afternoon, and put some of her regulars in different spots just to see what they could do.
You can do that when you take care of business, and Saints Peter and Paul High’s field hockey team did just that, netting six first-half goals en route to a 7-0 victory over Annapolis Area Christian that gave the Sabres their fifth straight victory.
“They’re a cohesive unit,” said McQuaid, whose team hasn’t lost since a 5-1 season-opening setback at St. Mary’s. “They’re really a tight group this year. The upperclassmen are really supportive of the new freshmen. Couple of the kids had never played field hockey. And they’ve really picked it up. So that’s a real positive. And again they’re continuing to put into play what we’ve been practicing on.”
And for a second straight game the Sabres (5-1) carried a 6-0 lead into halftime, as midfielder Evelyn Murphy and defender Caroline Talucci limited Annapolis Area (1-4) to few scoring chances — goalie Charlotte Lewis needed to make just one save.
“Caroline Talucci is holding down the backfield,” McQuaid said. “And I don’t think anybody can beat Evelyn Murphy in a footrace because she’s so fast.”
Sts. Peter & Paul piled up nine penalty corners in the first quarter, the fifth leading to Gennie Webb’s rocket from the top of the circle that gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead 5 minutes into play. Despite the constant pressure on Eagles goalie Ashley Brown, Sts. Peter & Paul didn’t nudge their second goal in until just under 2 minutes remaining in the opening period, as Lexi Gordon poked the ball into the cage.
“Scoring has been dispersed,” McQuaid said. “We’ve been getting goals out of a lot of different people. That makes a coach happy.”
Emmary Sweeney started working on her hat trick a little over 2 minutes into the second quarter, when she converted a pass from Evelyn Murphy. Just 44 seconds later, Webb directed a pass to left wing, where Samantha Murphy lifted a goal into the far right corner for a 4-0 lead.
Sweeney tapped her second goal in with 6:45 remaining in the second quarter, then completed her hat trick off a corner with 3:28 left before half for a six-goal halftime bulge.
“Right place, right time,” McQuaid said of Sweeney.
Catherine Langston scored the lone goal of the second half, as the Sabres put the finishing touches on their third shutout in four games.
