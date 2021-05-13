EASTON — He knew his team was going to lean on its defense early this season.
And though Saints Peter and Paul High’s boys’ lacrosse team has shown a knack for scoring goals quickly and in bunches, head coach Pat Tracy knows his defense will have to come up big for the Sabres to have a shot at winning the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championship.
That defense proved plenty stout Thursday afternoon, as it surrendered just two first-half goals, then shut out Glenelg Country School over the final 28 minutes, 18 seconds on the way to an 18-2 victory over the Dragons in an MIAA B Conference quarterfinal.
Third-seeded Sts. Peter & Paul (8-4) advances to Tuesday’s semifinal round, where it will likely play at No. 2 seed Friends.
“Our defense is really together right now,” said Sabres goalie Sam Heister, who registered nine saves. “When we communicate and play to our potential everything just comes easy to us. That’s how it should be.”
That unit put together an impressive effort 13 days ago when it limited Archbishop Curley to just five goals over three quarters. But the Friars’ transition game spurred a 4-1 fourth-quarter rally that led to a 9-7 victory, handing the Sabres their only loss in their past eight games.
“At first we really struggled with fastbreaks,” Heister said. “We could not (defend) it for some reason. So we do fastbreak drills, still do, every day in practice. It’s the first thing we do every day. And then we started communicating a lot better and we’re on the same page.”
The Dragons (4-8) scored both their goals on settled situations yesterday, Chris Reid bouncing a shot between the legs of Heister with just over 8 minutes left in the first quarter to make it a 2-1 game, and Connor Malone scoring coming out of a timeout with 4:18 left in the half.
But Glenelg wouldn’t get anything else past Heister and company.
“They’ve been phenomenal,” Tracy said of his defense which has allowed three goals in its last two games. “We knew we were going to lean on those guys early and we did. And we had a couple of injuries here and there, and our goalie has a little bit of an injury. But they have kind of stepped up in the last three games.
“They’re playing like a group of seniors with a sense of urgency,” Tracy continued. “They’re really dominating their matchups. They’re going out, they’re being aggressive. They’re playing as smart as they’ve every played off the ball, and the communication is as good as it’s every been.”
The offense wasn’t too shabby either, led by senior midfielder Cole Messick, who finished with seven goals, two assists, and won 22 of 23 faceoffs.
“Cole was phenomenal,” Tracy said.
Messick won the opening faceoff, charged downfield, double-clutched and ripped a overhead shot past Dragons goalie Drew Roth just 12 seconds into the game for a 1-0 lead. Eleven seconds later it was 2-0, as Messick won the draw, sprinted downfield and dished to Kyler Krewson (four goals, six assists) for a goal.
“That was the key thing, to get up on them early, just to shut ‘em out,” said senior Cory Morgan, who finished with four goals and two assists. “Completely finish the game in the first quarter so they just want to go home.”
Reid’s goal pulled Glenelg Country within 2-1, but Morgan answered with a pair of goals 15 seconds apart, then watched Messick net his second strike of the period for a 5-1 lead entering the second quarter.
“The last time we played them we jumped up on them and they did a great job of adjusting throughout the game,” Tracy said of the Sabres’ 15-9 victory at Glenelg Country on April 20. “They threw their zone at us and kind of threw us off. We jumped out 6-0 and it was a 9-9 game throughout the course of the game the last time we played them.
“I think we had answers this time for their zone,” Tracy added. “But we needed to continue to try and score early in our possessions, knowing we were going to be able to push the ball forward in transition off the faceoff and get some opportunities. But I think that was imperative for us. If we can build some leads then we can kind of dictate the tempo of the game and do the things and play the way we want to play.”
A pair of goals from Messick and one by Krewson extended the Sabres’ lead to 8-1 midway through the second quarter. Malone scored to end that six-goal surge, but less than a minute later, Eli Sherman (assist) scored to start Sts. Peter & Paul on a 10-0 run.
The Sabres led 11-2 at halftime, bumped that advantage to 16-2 in the third, before Davis Kimminau and long-pole Charlie Roberts scored in the fourth.
“Playing great,” Morgan said. “Everyone’s contributing and we’re able to finish off opportunities.”
Colin Roberts had an assist for the Sabres.
North Caroline 17 Kent County 5
WORTON — Zakeem Rochester had four goals and an assist, and Alex Walstrum netted four goals and set up two more to pace the Bulldogs to their first win of the season.
Casey Kercheval had five assists and scored twice for North Caroline (1-1), which got one goal apiece from Gavin Schwartz, Mason Mcfayden, Hunter Walters, Sean Bunce, Jeremy Wrtz, Chris Clarke and Nick Harris.
Easton 9 Queen Anne’s 7
CENTREVILLE — Jack Gearhart and Zac Bramble each netted a hat trick and goalie Lukas Nilsen made 12 saves as the Warriors won their second straight.
Tyler Currie had two goals and an assist for Easton (2-1) and Ethan Keenan had a goal. Dionte Hynson and Aidan Filion each had one assist.
Liam Orrison, Evan Shade and Jacob Lewis had a pair of goals each for Queen Anne’s. Joe Hershey had a goal and two assists.
BASEBALL
St. Michaels 6 Kent Island 4
STEVENSVILLE — Josh Sherwood went 3 for 4 with a triple, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base as the Saints topped the Buccaneers in nine innings.
Sherwood walked to open the top of the ninth, stole second base and scored what proved to be the winning run on Owen Baum’s double. Baum eventually scored on Ryan Lawrence’s squeeze bunt.
Chandler Dyott pitched 6 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win, allowing one earned run and five hits. Dyott struck out four.
Baum finished 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, and Dyot was 1 for 4 with two runs scored.
