EASTON — Easton High’s girls’ lacrosse team had already rallied from one deficit to pull even midway through the first half.
Now, the Warriors were doing it again.
Opening the second half with a 4-1 spurt, the Warriors pared a six-goal halftime deficit to 14-11 with a little over 18 minutes remaining Saturday afternoon.
But that’s where the comeback ended.
Hattie Messick, Morgan Quade and Evelyn Murphy combined for all but one goal in a decisive 9-2 closing run, as the Sabres pulled away for a 23-13 victory over their county rival in the Talbot Lacrosse Association’s Bull Roast.
“We weren’t ready to play,” said Quade, who finished with six goals and four assists. “But after it was 5-5, after we had that timeout it was. …”
Two goals from Eryn Callahan and one each from Murphy, Quade and Messick staked the Sabres (12-3) to a 5-2 lead with 19 minutes, 22 seconds left in the first half.
But the Warriors (4-7) rallied.
Emily Currie (team-high five goals) and Georgia Murdoch (three) scored a little over a minute apart. Avery Joseph then cut through the Easton zone, caught an entry pass and fired the equalizer past Kylie Kroniser for a 5-5 tie with 14:33 to go in the half.
“It’s such a high-intensity game,” said Sabres head coach Alison Beyer, who called time after Joseph’s goal tied it. “Again, I told them, ‘Just take a deep breath.’ I told them to calm themselves and get back to just playing a game.”
Despite losing freshman scoring star Caroline Ewing and defensive standout Ashley Reinohel to injury, Sts. Peter & Paul bounced back, with Messick scoring three of her game-high eight goals and Quade adding a goal over the next six minutes for a 9-5 lead.
Currie countered with a pair of goals less than a minute apart to get Easton within 9-7 with 4:11 remaining in the first half.
But Messick scored twice, and Quade and Kathryn Murphy each put shots past Easton goalie Haiden Hulliger over the final 3:20 of the first half to give the Sabres a 13-7 halftime cushion.
“We kind of rushed to the goal, like, ‘We got this,’” Messick said. “And then afterwards we realized, ‘Oh, we can’t do that anymore.’ Like, we have to get it around. We have to use our team more.”
Still, Easton wouldn’t go away.
Anna Crist scored to open the second half. Evelyn Murphy (five goals, two assists) answered with a free-position strike. But goals from Gizelle San, Currie and Murdoch over the next 4 minutes brought the Warriors within 14-11.
That seemingly was the Sabres’ cue to take control.
Quade scored twice in 21 seconds, prompting an Easton timeout. Evelyn Murphy scored 1 minutee later for a 17-11 Sabres lead.
Dakota Lhotsky’s second goal stopped that Sabres scoring streak with 14:28 left in the game.
But Quade, Evelyn Murphy and Messick each squeezed a goal into a 29-second window to give the Sabres a commanding lead at 20-12. Kat Murphy (two goals) and Evelyn Murphy added two more goals to complete Sts. Peter & Paul’s five-goal burst that started the game’s running clock briefly with a little over 8 minutes left and the Sabres holding a 22-12 lead.
“I think we started to slow it down and get it around,” Quade said. “Once we were moving the ball quick we were finding open girls and it was just much better lacrosse.”
Beyer agreed.
“We knew what to do all along,” Beyer said. “It was just doing it. We were able to establish some things and work around the defense. The biggest factor all season has been the mental part of this team. Any game that we’ve lost this season has been because of the mental (side) I reeled ‘em in (at 5-5) and we prevailed.”
The Sabres finish their regular season at Cape Henlopen (Delaware) on Tuesday before bidding for a third consecutive Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference title, while the Warriors begin preparation for the Class 2A East playoffs.
“First half was really good for us,” Easton head coach Katie Lowman said. “This game is very emotional for a lot of these players. I think our girls really came to play, and they did that. There’s some things we need to work on; defense and crashing the goal. But Saints Peter and Paul is a good team.”
