EASTON — Usually when Saints Peter and Paul High’s girls’ lacrosse team gets a lead, it builds on it quickly or slowly.
That didn’t happen Friday, as the Sabres had a pair of two-goal leads erased before a four-goal burst midway through the second half provided enough separation for an 11-9 victory over Stephen Decatur in a non-conference clash with playoff flavor.
“I think it was good for us because it challenged us a little more to do better,” Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Alison Beyer said after the Sabres improved to 6-0 via their narrowest margin of victory this season. “It challenged us to play harder.
“I feel like it’s been too easy for us this year,” added Beyer, whose team came into Friday’s contest averaging 19 goals a game. “Even though we have been winning, the games that we’ve been playing haven’t allowed us to play to our full potential.”
Sts. Peter & Paul fell behind in a game for the second for time this season, when Decatur’s Darby Moore set up Shelby Rosemond’s goal for a 1-0 Seahawks lead 6:31 into the game. The Sabres pulled even as Emmary Sweeney (three goals, two assists) set up freshman Kendall Kroniser’s equalizer midway through the first half.
The Seahawks (1-2) were back in front less than 2 minutes later, when Moore wheeled around from behind the net to stick the first of her game-high four goals over the shoulder of Sabres goalie Katie Bryan (two saves). Sts. Peter & Paul again responded, as sophomore Morgan Quade (three goals, assist) made a stick-fake before scoring past Decatur goalie Ryleigh Cunnane (two saves) for a 2-2 tie with 7:24 left in the first half.
“I think having a game where it’s really competitive, back and forth, it’s a lot more fun for all the girls,” Quade said. “It’s good for us to have competitive games like that just for the experience.”
Sophomore Emmary Sweeney (three goals, two assists, 11 draw controls) got in on the fun, netting two goals just 54 seconds apart for a 4-2 Sabres lead.
But Decatur, which showed patience on offense throughout the game, closed within 4-3, when Alina Bernal-Clark converted a feed from Rosemond with 1:43 left in the half. Then with just 7 seconds left on the first-half clock, Saige Figgs bounced a shot past Bryan for a 4-4 halftime tie.
“We knew how good of a team Saints Peter and Paul is,” Decatur head coach Lindsay Owens said. “And we felt like if they didn’t have the ball in their possession, and we did, that gives them less chance to score. So we do like to be patient with our attackers all over the field and work for a good opportunity, instead of just the first shot rushing. But that was definitely a major part of our game plan going in, and our girls did a really good job listening to the game plan and executing it.”
Quade and Evelyn Murphy (two goals) scored 14 seconds apart to push the Sabres to a 6-4 lead in the opening two minutes of the second half.
Again, the Seahawks refused to panic, gained possession, and patiently rotated the ball around before Rosemond scored with 18 minutes left. Decatur won the ensuing draw control, stayed with its methodical, clock-eating approach and forged a 6-6 tie, when Moore rushed from behind the net to score with 14:13 left.
“They were really patient on offense,” Beyer said of Decatur. “They worked the ball around. They held the ball. Everything was very thought out with this team. It was like a puzzle; very well coached.”
But then the Sabres took control, netting four goals in under 5 minutes for a 10-6 lead.
“I think we have enough confidence in each other and ourselves to make the right plays, and make sure that we’re going to pull out to win,” said Sweeney, who like her teammates, never looked flustered by how tight the game was. “I think those games are really critical in making us a better team because it gives us a chance to work together and do our best.”
Less than a minute after Moore had tied the game for the fourth time, Sabres junior Hattie Messick started her team’s decisive spurt with a free-position goal. Less than 3 minutes later, Messick set up Kroniser’s second goal for an 8-6 lead. Fifty-four seconds after that, Quade completed her hat trick with a shot from 6 yards out for a 9-6 cushion. Sweeney put the finishing touch on her hat trick 1:15 later with another free-position strike that gave Sts. Peter & Paul its biggest lead at 10-6.
“All of them are extremely talented players with amazing stick skills,” Owens said of the Sabres. “On defense we wanted to rush them and make sure they didn’t have possession.
“Both sides did a really good job trying to figure each other out,” Owens added. “And they caught us a few times, especially around the crease. We tried to switch it up when we could, but again sometimes they made beautiful moves. I tell my girls, ‘Sometimes you’re going to just have a beautiful move (made) on you and they score.’ That’s a good team.”
Moore ended the Sabres’ run with a goal with 7:52 left in the game, but then watched Murphy capitalize on yet another free-position opportunity that restored Sts. Peter & Paul’s four-goal advantage at 11-7.
Decatur continued chipping away, as Figgs and Moore scored 11 seconds apart, drawing the Seahawks within 11-9 with a little over 6 minutes remaining. But Decatur couldn’t get any closer, as the Sabres virtually killed the remaining clock to seal the victory.
“It was a great matchup,” Beyer said. “They’re a great team. I knew it was going to be a good game. I told the girls before the game that ‘It was going to be our toughest matchup so far this year.’”
Queen Anne’s 25
Kent County 0
WORTON — Jessica Wright and Ella Pinder scored four goals apiece, and Riley Klepper and Kendall Nagle each added a hat trick to lead the Lions.
Faith Novak, Kendall Menger, Piper Evans and Kaitlyn Horney scored two goals apiece for Queen Anne’s County (2-1, 1-0 North Bayside), and Karlie Hickson, Zoe Crawford and Kaisa Hickson each finished with one goal.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Decatur 14, SSPP 9
EASTON — Kyler Krewson put together another impressive performance in the scorebook, netting six goals and one assist, but it wasn’t enough as the Sabres fell.
Eli Sherman had two goals and an assist for Sts. Peter & Paul (1-4). Noah Zimmerman added one goal and an assist, Colin Roberts set up two goals, and goalie Colby Roberts recorded 13 saves.
Decatur improved to 1-1.
Queen Anne’s 16
Kent County 1
CENTREVILLE — Carson Crawford had three goals, two assists and scooped 13 ground balls, and Finn McCartin and Rowan Maltby (ground ball) each had a hat trick Thursday as the Lions improved to 3-0.
Peyton Gestole had two goals, four assists and six ground balls for Queen Anne’s County, and Colin Scattergood finished with a pair of goals and two ground balls. Gavin Rodenhaver (assist), Joe Hershey (assist), and Nate Ford had one goal each, and Nick Candella had an assist and four ground balls.
Baseball
Colonel 3, Queen Anne’s 2
CENTREVILLE — Owen Nagel (3-0) hurled a complete-game four-hitter, allowing one earned and striking out two as the Colonels remained unbeaten.
Crystian Brewer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Colonel Richardson (6-0, 4-0) and Austin Glessner (1 for 4) knocked in the Colonels’ other run. Jaden Rowan and Chandler Tindall each had one hit for Colonel, which plays at undefeated St. Michaels on Monday at 4 p.m.
Devin Canter took the loss for Queen Anne’s. Colin Athey went 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI.
Softball
Colonel 15, Queen Anne’s 5
CENTREVILLE — Ava Carels (3-1) allowed two hits and no earned runs over five innings Friday — striking out one and walking two — as the Colonels extended their win streak to five.
Carels helped herself with a pair of hits and two RBIs, as Colonel Richardson (5-1, 4-0) remained atop the North Bayside. Ally Taylor had three hits and drove in a run for Colonel, Kara Staehli stroked two hits and knocked in two runs, and Tyla Dickerson (two RBIs) and Eileen Johnson (RBI) had one hit apiece.
Emily Gunther took the loss for Queen Anne’s (2-2, 1-2). Autumn Huber had two hits, including a double.
