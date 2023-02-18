EASTON — Gary Gould knew his Saints Peter and Paul High boys’ basketball team had talent.
It just took a while for the Sabres to show their savvy.
“They are making decisions on their own without me now,” Gould said. “Great basketball decisions. And that’s perfect. I used to have to say everything: ‘Pass. Cut. Do this.’ Now, (come) crunch time … We’ve won all our close games.”
Sts. Peter & Paul won another close one Friday night, using a 23-13 fourth quarter to pull away from Park School for a 58-48 victory that clinched the No. 2 seed in this week’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference playoffs.
Winners of 10 of their last 12 games, the Sabres (12-9 overall, 8-2 MIAA C) will host third-seeded Park (12-14, 7-3) on Thursday in an MIAA C semifinal. Top-seeded Beth Tfiloh faces No. 4 Cristo Rey in the other semifinal.
“The first time we played them we were kind of passive,” Gould said of the Sabres’ 74-51 loss at Park on Jan. 27. “Their zone played high, kept us on the perimeter. We couldn’t attack it like we should. We settled for a lot of stuff, but they were hitting a lot of shots. They played very well.
“We went to the lab,” Gould continued. “We did some things. We saw some things. And it just came down to execution tonight.”
While the Bruins lost their starting point guard and forward to season-ending injuries, head coach Kevin Connelly said the Sabres were more aggressive on both ends in this second meeting.
“I don’t want to blame injuries, but I’m missing two of our starters,” Connelly said. “But they took it to us. They played really good defense. They played with a lot more intensity. They were a lot more together. We were a little bit disconnected today, but they played a good team effort and they deserved it today.”
Sts. Peter & Paul also hit the defensive glass and the floor more than it did during the first encounter with Park.
“That’s our nemesis really. Our weakness is rebounding,” Gould said. “So I have to play our bigs as much as possible to control the boards, and once we can control the boards I think we’re a tough team.
“Normally we don’t dive on the floor for balls, but I think they wanted it tonight,” Gould added. “So hopefully we can carry that over to Thursday.”
Gould also hopes the Sabres — who are 4-0 this season in games decided by four points for less — can also continue to show their grit down the stretch.
Sts. Peter & Paul’s 26-22 halftime lead was erased less than 2 minutes into the third quarter on baskets by Park’s Reggie Smith and Paul Rogers (19 points). The Sabres put together a 7-0 run via a free throw and baseline drive from Finn O’Neil, and two foul shots and a put-back from sophomore Garett Hemingway (game-high 27 points).
Rogers reeled off seven consecutive points to forge a 33-all tie with 41.5 seconds left in the third. K’Den Spears’ follow shot put Sts. Peter & Paul back in front, but Mikael Seifu (team-high 20 points) scored on a baseline drive with 3 seconds left in the third, sending the team’s into the fourth quarter tied at 35-35.
Seifu’s third 3-pointer of the game gave the Bruins a 38-37 lead 32 seconds into the final quarter. But that would be Park’s last lead.
Jakai Brooks (10 points) converted a steal into a layup to push the Sabres in front to stay at 39-38 with 6:44 remaining. Brayden Smith (12 points) and Hemingway buried 3-pointers 39 seconds apart, widening the lead to seven. A follow by Rogers pulled Park within five with 4:22 left, but the Bruins struggled from the foul line, converting just 3 of 11 over the final 5:11.
“That was a big part of the reason we lost; we missed a lot of free throws,” said Connelly, whose team was 7 of 21 from the foul line for the game compared to the Sabres’ 14-for-17 effort. “We had a lot of good looks from three-point range. We just didn’t knock them down. And we missed a lot of layups from the start. That could have swung the momentum more our way, but unfortunately it didn’t. That’s how it goes some games, and unfortunately it happened to us today.”
Hemingway’s three-point play with 3:35 to go extended the Sabres’ lead to 48-40. Hemingway then converted a Davis Kimminau assist for a basket, scored on a drive and added a follow-in for a 54-41 cushion with under a minute to play. Park got no closer than 10 the rest of the way.
“We’ve got a nice one-two punch when they get together,” Gould said of Hemingway and Brooks. “Jakai came out hot (hitting two 3-pointers in the opening 3 minutes). I’m still trying to get them to work on working with each other and looking for each other. Sometimes we still try to do too much, but it’s fun watching.”
Gould also said it’s been nice watching everything fall into place after a 2-7 start to the season.
“Everybody has found their roles,” Gould said. “I’ve been talking about identifying roles all year. Kids want to score, but now they’re starting to understand winning is more than just scoring.”
