EASTON — The Saints Peter and Paul High girls’ lacrosse team Chris Williams saw this year is basically the same one he saw last year.
And Worcester Prep’s head coach knows he’s likely to see the same thing again next year.
“They’re going to be the same team for many years,” Williams said. “And even their eighth grade. … I’ve seen them play. They are going to be very similar every year for the next four or five years. They’re a little bit of a dynasty at this point.”
The Sabres looked to be just that Friday night. Morgan Quade and Emmary Sweeney each scored four goals, and Hattie Messick, Evelyn Murphy and Kendall Kroniser tacked on a hat trick apiece to fuel a 20-2 victory over the Mallards for a second consecutive Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship that capped a 14-0 season.
“I told them to keep doing what we’ve been doing all year,” Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Alison Beyer said of her pregame talk. “We have so many contributors and they play together so well. And we’ve just progressed even from the beginning of the season. I just told them to keep doing what they’ve been doing and we would have no problem.”
They didn’t.
Twenty-five seconds into the game, Sweeney circled from behind the goal and launched herself across the crease while flinging a shot past Mallards goalie Caitlin Williams (17 saves) for a 1-0 lead. Sweeney, who won 19 faceoffs, snagged the ensuing draw to start another downfield break that ended with Quade (four assists) dodging one defender, making a stick fake, and dropping in a second goal just 36 seconds later.
“I think we did a really good job of moving the ball, especially right off the draw,” said Quade, who afterwards was announced as the ESIAC Player of the Year as selected by the conference’s coaches. “Emmary did really good finding the open person right when she got it. So I think just the quick transitions made it easier.
“We have threats at every position,” Quade added. “If you try and take out one person then another person is going to step up and take control.”
The young Mallards (6-11) learned that all game long.
A freshman, Kroniser scored on a free-position opportunity, then converted a pass from Kathryn Murphy 14 seconds later for a 4-0 lead. Quade came in from behind the net to deposit her second goal with 15:15 left in the first half. Less than 2 minutes later, Sweeney scored on a free-position chance.
Kathryn Murphy (four assists) fed Evelyn Murphy, who shoveled her first goal into the net for a 7-0 lead. Sweeney set up Quade’s third goal 28 seconds later. Quade assisted on Sweeney’s goal just 27 seconds after that. Messick then capitalized on a free-position opportunity for her first goal and a 10-0 lead with over 10 minutes to go in the first half.
“We didn’t force anything which made it a lot easier,” Messick said. “When the defense slides to her (Quade) driving, we have three other girls that are wide open and can catch the ball and shoot.”
Kroniser made it 11-0 before Nazli Unal got the Mallards on the board with 7:03 left in the first half.
The Sabres answered, with scores from Evelyn Murphy and Quade for a 13-1 halftime bulge.
“They are fast,” Williams said of Sts. Peter & Paul. “And that’s what we just told our team. We’ve got to get faster. They are beating us downfield. They are beating us upfield.
“The other thing is experience,” Williams continued. “They’ve got players that play on some of the top clubs in the country. Their stick skills. Their lax IQ. It’s just ridiculous. They’re so good. They don’t make mistakes. And when you make a mistake they capitalize. They are just all around a solid team, athletically and skill wise.”
Unal scored Worcester Prep’s second goal in the third minute of the second half. But the Mallards wouldn’t get anything else past Sabres goalie Katie Bryan (six saves). With the running clock in motion, Sts. Peter & Paul closed the scoring with Kathryn Murphy and Messick each scoring twice, and Keely Morgan, Evelyn Murphy and Sweeney adding one apiece.
“I really didn’t have to tell them a whole lot,” Beyer said. “I knew Worcester was going to be aggressive. They were ready to put up a fight. And Worcester’s defense was strong. But we have so many contributors and they just couldn’t stop us.
“The chemistry between my girls is beautiful to watch,” Beyer added. “My girls are so composed and calm and poised and confident and disciplined. The execution of the plays is beautiful. Perfect. Every play out there was perfect.”
Notes: Messick, Sweeney, Evelyn Murphy, Ashley Reinoehl, and Sarah Krocheski were named to first team All-ESIAC. Bryan was honorable mention.
2A East Region I Playoffs
Queen Anne’s 20, Kent Island 8
CENTREVILLE — Piper Evans scored five goals and Ella Pinder finished with four goals and three assists, as the top-seeded Lions routed the No. 4 seed Bucs.
The defending Class 2A state champion, Queen Anne’s (12-1) will host C. Milton Wright at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Region I final.
Jessica Wright and Riley Klepper each had a hat trick and one assist for the Lions. Kendall Nagle scored twice, and Zoe Crawford (assist), RJ Ensor and Baillie Pinder had a goal apiece. Goalie Maddie George made seven saves.
2A East Region II Playoffs
North Caroline 10 Stephen Decatur 9
RIDGELY — Hailey Chester had five goals and set up one, and Claire Blue scored twice as the second-seeded Bulldogs won their fourth straight to advance to Monday’s Region II final at top-seeded Parkside.
Lindsey Seymour had a goal and two assists for North Caroline (7-4), and Ashley Kercheval and Riley Walstrum had one goal apiece.
