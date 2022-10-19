CENTREVILLE — One week ago, one goal was all Saints Peter and Paul High’s field hockey team needed to beat Gunston.
Wednesday it seemed to signal the need for more.
Freshman Jules Stepp scored first and junior Gennie Webb added two more first-half goals, as the Sabres blanked Gunston, 3-0, for their second Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship in three years.
“They were fired up and determined,” said Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Debbie McQuaid, whose team finished 10-1, yielding just one goal all season.
That one goal came in Sabres’ lone loss, a 1-0 setback at Gunston on Sept. 16. Sts. Peter & Paul won last Wednesday’s rematch between the two schools, 1-0, when Webb managed to put one past Herons goalie Sophia Kent, who delivered a masterful 20-save performance.
But the Sabres seemed to crank their offensive play up a few notches in yesterday’s championship, despite worries about playing away from home.
“They were a little concerned about the grass,” McQuaid said. “I said, ‘Listen. A good team, they play on any surface. Just stick to your fundamentals and go hard and don’t give up.’ And they kept going.”
Sts. Peter & Paul got going on the scoreboard with 4 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter, when Stepp converted Angie Webb’s pass off a penalty corner for a 1-0 lead.
“Angie Webb hit it and it stopped on a girl’s stick, and I grabbed it and I lifted it over her stick into the goal,” Stepp said. “This week we brought the fire. We were very excited. And we were determined.”
That was evident just 35 seconds later, when Gennie Webb — acting like the Sabres were trailing — gained possession on the left side of the field, rushed through a handful of defenders and zipped a shot past Kent for a 2-0 lead.
“I just think we really connected and we started talking more,” Webb said. “Our passes were just so much better than last week. And I just think we wanted it today. We got the job done.”
Playing in its first ESIAC final in Yvonne Gazelle’s three years as head coach, the Herons (7-2) pushed the ball into the circle a few times, but didn’t couldn’t a shot on Sabres’ goalie Vika Lafferty.
“I don’t know what the difference was,” Gazelle said, comparing last week’s game to yesterday’s. “There was a lot of double- and triple-teaming, and they had our numbers; our good girls. We were pushing hard, running the field. … We just didn’t have it today I guess.”
Sts. Peter & Paul bumped its lead to 3-0 with a little over 7 minutes left before halftime, when Gennie Webb scored off a big sweeping backhand that found the right corner of the cage.
“They were nice goals; well placed,” McQuaid said. “Jules got the first one. And then Gennie’s … both of her goals were really amazing. They were just working on full steam ahead.”
The Herons, who had three fourth-quarter penalty-corner opportunities, couldn’t mount a second-half comeback, as the Sabres defense, led by Kat Murphy and Catherine Langston, and midfield closed quickly whenever Gunston mounted a challenge.
“Kat had a great game. Catherine Langston had a great game,” McQuaid said. “They really stepped up and filled in the gaps and covered behind. They just supported each other.”
The Sabres finished the season on an eight-game win streak.
Despite suffering just its second loss of the season, Gazelle was not disappointed.
“We are sad, but we are not disappointed,” Gazelle said.
Gennie Webb was named the ESIAC’s most valuable player and earned ESIAC first-team honors with Evelyn Murphy, Angie Webb, Morgan Quade, and Lafferty. Stepp was an honorable mention pick. Earning first-team honors for Gunston were Sophia Kent, Layla Kent, Grace Shepherd, Lane Parkhurst and Julia McClary. Lea Berling was an honorable-mention choice.
Kent Island 3
Queen Anne’s 1
CENTREVILLE — Kent Island clinched the North Bayside championship Tuesday night, as goalie Allie Cimaglia made 11 saves to help the Buccaneers deal Queen Anne’s its first loss of the season.
Sydney Riska, Ava Ravabakhah and Megan Carpenter each scored a goal for Kent Island (10-2, 5-0), which won its seventh straight. Brookey Betcher had two assists and Willow Yost one.
Queen Anne’s slipped to 10-1, 4-1.
North Caroline 3
Kent County 2
RIDGELY — Gracie Faulkner scored in third-round of a sudden-death shootout, and Amber Baiers made a save Tuesday as North Caroline earned its first victory of the season, edging the Trojans.
The Bulldogs got goals from Brooklyn Spencer — off a Maddie Ross assist — and Reece Bisesi as the teams battled to a 2-2 tie through regulation. After two scoreless overtime periods, the game moved to a shootout. Bisesi and Ross each scored a stroke in the first round before Faulkner and Baiers clinched it in the third round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.