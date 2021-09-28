EASTON — Jess Kile and Tony Dantonio certainly would like to see their respective teams win and qualify for the postseason.
But with their rosters depleted through injuries and low numbers, the two coaches may now be hoping to just get through the remainder of the season.
Down to just one substitute apiece, the Saints Peter and Paul High and Gunston girls’ soccer teams met for the second time this season Tuesday afternoon, with players on both sides playing out of position.
“It’s nice to have versatile players,” said Kile, Sts. Peter & Paul’s head coach.
It’s also nice to have your team deliver one of its stronger efforts of the year, as the Sabres dominated from start to finish, and netted three second-half goals en route to blanking the Herons, 3-0, in an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference contest.
“They came out ready to play,” Kile said of the Sabres, who improved to 2-3. “They were mentally ready. And even though we were down a couple of players, they just pushed through every pain and injury and (being) tired. And they just gave it their all. They did great.”
The same could be said for the Herons’ Jenna Frederick, who moved from striker to goalkeeper and made 17 saves.
“She is not a goalkeeper, she’s a striker,” Dantonio, Gunston’s first-year head coach, said of Frederick. “She’s a scrapper. After the game she said, ‘Coach can I work more in the goal?’ Great kid.”
Frederick made some great saves, but in the second half Sts. Peter & Paul, which played the better part of the game in the Herons’ end, continued to pressure Gunston’s defense. The Sabres finally broke through on a corner kick, when Bella Barrera got a pass from Morgan Earls and chipped it over Frederick for a 1-0 lead with 35 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.
“It was just running through the ball,” Kile said of Barrera’s goal. “We’ve been working on it lately, finishing touches, just running through and giving it everything you’ve got, and crash the goalie. And it worked.”
Frederick kept the Herons (1-4) within striking distance, making two big saves on quality shots from Hattie Messick with just under 29 minutes remaining, and again less than two minutes later.
Gunston had perhaps its best chance to score with about 15 minutes remaining, when Nina Johnston made a nice run, veering in from left wing and crossing in front of the Sabres goal, only to be ridden off the ball by Sts. Peter & Paul’s Kendall Kroniser.
The Sabres continued building offensive threats, but couldn’t get anything else past Frederick until 5:41 remained, when Earls set up Emily Rosswork’s goal for a 2-0 lead.
“We didn’t have our starting goalie, striker, and sweeper back,” Dantonio said. “We were down four starters.”
Kile also had players rotating in at different positions, especially at the midfield.
“We worked together as a team,” Kile said. “We had players playing in there who don’t usually play there. They all just covered for each other and had each other’s back the whole time.”
The Sabres notched their final goal, when Caroline Ewing set up Messick’s easy tap-in on the left side of the net with 1:28 showing on the clock.
Sts. Peter & Paul played Katie Bryan in goal in the first half and Avery McCall in the second.
