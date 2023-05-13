EASTON — It can happen so fast
Perhaps no one knows that better than Chris Williams.
Worcester Prep’s girls’ head lacrosse coach watched his team whittle a three-goal deficit to one Thursday night, and narrow a second three-goal margin to two.
And then Saints Peter and Paul ran away with the game and the title.
“Speed, speed, speed,” said Williams, after the Sabres scored six goals over the final 2 minutes, 22 seconds of the first half, then closed the game on another six-goal run en route to an 18-5 victory over the Mallards for their third consecutive Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference championship.
“They are very talented with their stickwork,” said Williams of the Sabres, who in addition to winning their third straight conference crown — all against Worcester Prep — stretched their winning streak against ESIAC opponents to 20 games. “But when they turn it up to that next level. … they just run past everybody.”
Sts. Peter & Paul (13-4) built a 3-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game on goals from Evelyn Murphy (four goals), Caroline Ewing (three) and Morgan Quade (game-high six goals).
But Worcester’s Caroline Shimko scored with 12:28 left in the first half. Eight seconds later, Isabella Borsoni scored, drawing the Mallards (7-6) within 3-2.
Sabres head coach Alison Beyer called time, calmly telling her team to settle and control their stick-checks.
Quade scored twice in under 2 minutes to push the lead to 5-2.
Worcester’s Caitlyn Hoon sandwiched a pair of goals around Ewing’s second goal of the game, trimming the Mallards’ deficit to 6-4 with 5:07 left.
The Sabres won the ensuing faceoff and for the remainder of the half looked like they were running wind sprints while taking control of the game.
“I’m proud of our girls,” Williams said. “Last two games we had them in a dogfight early. And then they just run away. They turn it up and we just didn’t weather the storm. We had the momentum. They called an early timeout, seemed like the energy was on our side of the field, and their leaders, their seniors, their juniors. … they’ve got a phenomenal freshman (Ewing). I can go on and on. They just picked it up. They took over. We just couldn’t stand that onslaught.”
Addison Darling scored with 2:22 left in the first half. Murphy scored 12 seconds later. Quade netted her fourth goal of the half just 24 seconds after that to make it 9-4. Ewing swept right and whipped a shot past Worcester’s outstanding junior goalie Caitlin Williams. Murphy scored top shelf 46 seconds after Ewing’s strike. Sam Murphy capped the blitz with 15 seconds left in the half to make a 12-4 halftime bulge.
“If you look at all of our games, it’s the same pattern,” Beyer said. “I think the team just likes drama. I think it’s almost like, just to show what we can do. ‘Let’s just come out here, and let’s play a little offense and then let’s play a little defense. And then, OK, we’re done with defense, let’s play a little offense again.’ I really believe it.”
Shimko’s second goal of the game 58 seconds into the second half stopped the Sabres’ six-goal tear. But Sts. Peter & Paul started a new six-goal surge soon after, with Quade and Hattie Messick scoring 33 seconds apart to give the Sabres a 14-5 lead.
“I think the two things you just can’t fake and you can’t teach are passion and love for each other and the game,” Evelyn Murphy said. “I feel like we were really hungry for the win, for each other, for playing, for the win for the school.
“And then also, this is our seniors’ last year,” Murphy continued. “I just think we started playing together. Our chemistry was insane, and we just played from the heart. And we weren’t going to let them run away with it. When we play together, especially in our transition game, that’s lethal.”
Darling’s goal with 10:43 remaining set the running clock in motion. Morgan Earls, Quade and Evelyn Murphy each added a goal over the final 7:35.
“They’re good on the dodge,” Williams said. “They’re good passing. They’re good on the fastbreak. It’s just hard to stay with them with that speed. But every game we got closer. We got a little bit better every time.”
Worcester lost the first regular-season meeting 19-2 on April 4, then lost 22-7 on May 2 on its homefield.
“Every girl on my team can play every position, and it give everybody a chance to play,” said Beyer, who had Katie Bryan in goal for the first half, before Charlotte Lewis and Kylie Kronsier split time during the second half. “They all have such a passion for the game. I can’t chalk it up to any specific play or anything like that. It’s just a passion and a commitment for the game.”
Notes: Quade and Worcester goalie Caitlin Williams, were named co-conference players of the year. … Williams matched the school’s record for career saves Thursday with over 400.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Easton 7, Parkside 4
EASTON — Nate Butler had a hat trick and Tyler Rardin won 13 faceoffs and added a goal Friday, as the top-seeded Warriors topped the No. 4 seed Rams in a Class 2A East Region I semifinal.
Winners of 12 straight, (Easton 12-1) will host second-seeded Stephen Decatur (10-4) for the 2A East Region II title on Monday at 4 p.m.
Drew Schmidt had two goals and one assist for the Warriors and Landon Chaney had a goal. Hudson Royer and Aidan Filion had one assist apiece and goalie Jack Kilbourne made five saves.
