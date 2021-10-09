EASTON — Evelyn Murphy wasn’t sure the winning goal was hers.
And she really didn’t care.
Saints Peter and Paul High’s speedy junior midfielder sprinted down the right side of the field midway through overtime, maneuvered around a defender, whacked a shot toward the cage and waited.
“All I know is I saw it like go in between all the little legs there in front of the goal,” Murphy said. “It went in and I as like, ‘We just beat St. Michaels.’ It was so exciting.”
Murphy’s goal with 5 minutes, 6 seconds left in overtime Friday lifted the Sabres to a 2-1 victory over the Saints while extending Sts. Peter & Paul’s winning streak to nine.
“My breathing’s still not back to normal,” Sabres head coach Debbie McQuaid said after her team improved to 9-1 with its third one-goal victory of the season. “Lot of speed, lot of skill, lot of intensity. Lot of heart on both sides.”
And a lot of frayed nerves on both sides as each team had chances to knock in the game-winner after Myka Motovidlak, part of the St. Michaels’ freshman army, scored off a pass from classmate Karina Mazur with 5 minutes left in the third quarter to forge a 1-1 tie.
Moments after the Saints (2-5) tied the game, Sts. Peter & Paul’s Gennie Webb drove a shot wide left off one of the Sabres’ nine penalty corners.
The Saints couldn’t produce a shot on their fifth corner of the game early in the fourth quarter.
Less than a minute later, Webb dribbled downfield and sent a pass from right wing that rolled in front of the goalmouth but went out of bounds. The Sabres picked up two penalty corners in the final 1:25 of regulation, and watched a shot by Webb deflect off a defender, leaving the game knotted at 1-1.
The Saints got a corner opportunity 1:48 into the 10-minute, seven-on-seven overtime period but couldn’t get anything on goal.
About three minutes later, Murphy, possibly the fastest player on the field, gained possession, steamed down right wing, eluded a defender and ripped a shot that may have ricocheted or missed everyone in front of the goal before hitting the back of the cage.
“I knew it was a fastbreak,” Murphy said. “I felt no one on me and so I’m just going to keep running. I was inspired by (teammate) Emmary (Sweeney) to kind of push the ball and try to get around my defender.
“There’s no way that was my winning goal,” Murphy continued. “That was the culmination of everyone’s hard work. It’s by far the most passionate game we’ve played. And it all paid off at the end.”
In the end it was another heartbreaker for St. Michaels, which suffered its fourth one-goal loss of the season, the last three in overtime to Kent County, Parkside and Sts. Peter & Paul.
“As hard as it was to see them get so close yet again, I can’t be more proud of them,” St. Michaels head coach Emily Ray said. “And I can’t be happier for them, that we can stand our ground with Saints Peter and Paul and Parkside and Kent County, and teams that didn’t really notice us before. As much as I want them to get that one big win to put our name on the map, they have progressed so much that I couldn’t ask for much more right now as a coach.”
The Sabres took a 1-0 lead with 5:43 left in the first quarter, when Lexi Gordon poked in a rebound at the left post past Julie Bridges (four saves.
Bridges and her defense didn’t let anything get past the rest of regulation, as they fended off a numerous close calls.
“Julie did a wonderful job with a lot of her saves,” Ray said. “I was really pleased with her performance.”
Sts. Peter & Paul goalie Vika Lafferty (nine saves) was also impressive, as he foiled several St. Michaels opportunities throughout the game, the exception coming in the third quarter, when Motovidlak unloaded a hard shot that pulled the Saints even.
“They held strong,” McQuaid said of her defense. “Vika played great. Skylar Gary came up with some key saves. Caroline Talucci, all day long with the ball, just solid, solid, solid.”
