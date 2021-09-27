EASTON — It’s shown a knack for winning in lopsided fashion.
Monday, Saints Peter and Paul High’s field hockey team again showed it could win the tight games as well.
Emmary Sweeney’s goal with 1 minute, 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter proved the difference, as the Sabres grinded out a 2-1 victory over Holly Grove in an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference clash that could be replayed again in the conference championship.
“Great game,” said Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Debbie McQuaid, whose team improved to 6-1 overall, 4-0 ESIAC with its second victory this season over the Eagles, and likely secured homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. “Holly Grove came to win.”
Sts. Peter & Paul, which defeated Holly Grove 4-3 in last year’s ESIAC championship, beat the Eagles 3-1 in Westover 10 days ago, then posted back-to-back routs of Delmarva Christian and Annapolis Area Christian by a combined score of 17-0.
The only thing lopsided in yesterday’s meeting between the ESIAC’s top two teams were penalty corners, with the Sabres accumulating 11 to the Eagles’ one.
Sts. Peter & Paul took a 1-0 lead with 4:54 left in the first quarter, when Morgan Quade got behind a crowd that had congregated on the right side of the cage, and knocked a shot into the left side of the goal.
But Holly Grove goalie Abby Webster kept the Eagles (2-3, 1-2) within striking distance and yielded just one more goal the rest of the game while totaling 17 saves.
“She’s incredible,” Holly Grove head coach Mandy Lankford said of Webster. “She’s super smart. She’s got good angles. She directs people in front of her and she never quits.”
McQuaid seconded Lankford’s praise of Webster.
“Their goalie played a fabulous game,” McQuaid said.
Holly Grove pulled even on its only corner, when Marissa Landon tracked down an entry pass, and, from right wing centered a pass that Bethany Hartman drove into the cage for a 1-1 tie with 29 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Sabres appeared to take a 2-1 lead with 5:25 left in the second quarter, when Gennie Webb ripped a shot off a corner from the top of the circle. But officials ruled Webb’s shot was too high as it cross the goal-line and waved off the score.
Though Sts. Peter & Paul continued piling up corner opportunities, it couldn’t break the 1-1 stalemate until late in the third quarter.
“We were a little bit on our heels,” McQuaid said. “We had to make some adjustments. A lot of times I felt we beat ourselves with just dumb mistakes. And our free hits weren’t that great. But in the end we won.”
But it was a struggle.
“It’s really difficult to adjust from playing not as strong teams, and then come back and play a pretty tough team,” Webb said. “I don’t think we played our best today. But we just got to work on free hits and looking up to pass. I just think we’ve got to practice more and then we’ll be ready.”
The Sabres finally snapped the 1-1 tie on their fourth corner of the third period, as Lexi Gordon’s entry pass was batted around until Sweeney got her stick on it and banged it into the right side of the cage.
“When you play Debbie’s teams, if you make a mistake they capitalize,” Lankford said. “So you don’t keep making the same mistakes. Everybody gets better when you play a game like this. They make mistakes that they aren’t going to make again.”
The play of Webb and Evelyn Murphy in the midfield foiled a number of Eagles downfield pushes, as did the defensive play of Caroline Talucci, Skylar Gary, Kat Murphy and goalie Vika Lafferty (one save).
Sts. Peter & Paul nearly added an insurance goal with 4:25 left, when Sweeney reached for a pass, but tapped it wide right.
“They had to work hard,” McQuaid said of her team’s sixth straight victory. “Transition is still something we’ve got to continue to work on. But they toughed it out.”
