EASTON — Everybody was at practice Tuesday. And everyone was at the game Wednesday.
Now, Saints Peter and Paul High’s girls’ basketball team hopes to start moving toward getting everyone on the same page.
The Sabres looked ready to blow Gunston right out of their beautiful new gymnasium during Wednesday night’s first half, then got away from their game, as the Herons made things interesting down the stretch before losing 41-34 in an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference game.
“It’s the first time that we’ve had everybody at practice before a game and playing in a game,” Sabres head coach Katie Murphy said after her team improved to 3-3 overall, 1-2 ESIAC. “Unfortunately we made basic mistakes (late) that we shouldn’t have. We let them rush us and get us out of our game. And we didn’t relax and play our game. We made too many turnovers in those last three minutes of the game which gave them the opportunity to make up the differential.”
That didn’t seem like it was going to be an issue early, as Sts. Peter & Paul used a full-court press to help outscore the Herons (1-3, 0-2) 13-0 in the first quarter.
Liz Snapp’s set shot 1 minute, 24 seconds into the second quarter bumped that advantage to 15-0. Gunston finally got on the board, when Julia McClary (12 points) made a layup with just under 6 minutes remaining in the half. Snapp stuck another set shot to restore that 15-point cushion before McClary answered with a baseline shot.
The teams played even (9-9) in the second quarter, as the Sabres carried a 22-9 lead into the break.
After Danielle Simmons (eight points) banked a shot off the glass 1 minute into the second half, drawing Gunston within 22-11, Katie Bryan (12 points, 15 rebounds) hit a pair of field goals to help fuel a 9-0 Sabres’ outburst that extended the lead to 31-11 with 1:52 left in the third quarter.
Simmons canned a pair of 3-pointers to help the Herons close within 33-17 by the end of the third, then helped in a 9-2 rally that pulled Gunston within 35-26 with 5:03 left.
“That’s one of the things we want to be noticed for is our hard work; being kind of blue collar,” Gunston head coach Brian Aiken said. “Because we don’t have the best shooters. We don’t have the best athletes. But we want to play hard.
“I was happy with the way we played in the second half,” Aiken continued. “We started picking it up in the second quarter. That’s how we have to play. If we’re going to compete in the ESIAC, that’s what we have to do. We have to fight.”
Morgan Earls’ layup with 4:50 remaining pushed the Sabres’ lead to 37-26. Lucy Bramford (eight points) drained a free throw to get the Herons back within 10 at 37-27. Bryan converted a pair of free throws, nudging Sts. Peter & Paul’s lead to 39-27. But McClary drilled a 3-pointer, then made a free throw, drawing Gunston within 39-31 with 2:16 left.
“The press kind of fell apart,” Murphy said. “I think there may have been a little confusion on where everybody was. Even though I have seven returning, some players are playing in different areas than they’re used to playing. Until we get everybody play synonymously, making substitutions and changes, then teams are going to be difficult for us.”
Both teams struggled with turnovers down the stretch, but Evelyn Murphy converted a nice bounce pass from Bryan for a basket and a 41-31 bulge with 1:32 left that cemented the victory.
“Transitioning from a press, when one person was on the ball and is no longer on the ball, is something we’ve got to work out,” said Murphy, who praised Bryan’s play and her team’s full-court press in the first half.. “We’ve got to work out those kinks.”
Hattie Messick, Sam Murphy and Morgan Quade each had seven rebounds for the Sabres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.