EASTON — It had chances to blow the game open in the first half but didn’t.
It did not miss that chance in the second half though.
Holding a three-point halftime lead, Saints Peter and Paul High’s boys’ basketball team gained separation with a 19-6 third quarter Thursday night to spark a 66-40 victory over a depleted Park squad in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference semifinal.
The second-seeded Sabres (13-9), who have now won 11 of 13, advance to Sunday’s MIAA C Conference final where they will face top-seeded Beth Tfiloh at noon at UMBC.
“There were several situations where I thought we could have opened it up,” Sts. Peter & Paul head coach Gary Gould said. “But me trying to get everybody in the game, it allowed them to stay tight at times. So I told them at halftime, ‘We’ve got to get the lead up before we started doing more subbing.’”
The Sabres wasted no time stretching their 29-26 halftime lead, as sophomore Garett Hemingway (game-high 24 points) converted a three-point play just 6 seconds into the third quarter. Park’s Jacob Wolf hit a free throw, but K’Den Spears drained a free throw and teammate Jakai Brooks (14 points) hit a pair of foul shots to push the lead to 35-27.
Nathen Vicioso hit a free throw for the Bruins (12-15) before the Sabres closed the quarter on a 13-2 run.
Hemingway started the spree with a layup. Park, which lost starting forward Paul Rogers to an ankle injury earlier in the week — the third season-ending injury to the Bruins’ starting lineup — got a 3-pointer from Ryan Blum with 3 minutes remaining in the quarter, but that would be its only basket from the field in the quarter.
Spears (six points) hit a mid-range jumper, made one of two free throws, watched Brooks bury a 3-pointer, then hit a pretty turnaround jumper. Ryan McHale capped the run with a 3-pointer for a 48-32 lead.
“He’s a spark,” Gould said of Spears. “We have so many different weapons.”
Mikael Seifu scored Park’s first field goal of the half early in the fourth quarter. The Sabres responded by going on a 12-0 tear with Hemingway scoring on two drives and splashing a 3-pointer.
“Unfortunately, their best player got hurt during the week,” Gould said of Park. “But hey, we play who’s in front of us. And it was meant for us this year. This is not me. These boys are learning and really putting it on themselves. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Park head coach Kevin Connelly, who didn’t want to blame injury on last Friday’s regular season-ending loss at Sts. Peter & Paul, didn’t want to make an excuse again, but couldn’t ignore how thin his ranks were.
“It was honestly our last seven and one of our better players,” Connelly said of his lineup. “We battled though. In the second (half) we couldn’t buy a bucket to save our lives. Defensively, we left number five (Hemingway) open too much and number two (Brooks). But they battled.”
