SSPP-PARK SEMIFINAL

Saints Peter and Paul High’s Jakai Brooks (2), who scored 14 points, takes aim during Thursday’s MIAA C Conference semifinal against Park School.

 PHOTO BY WILLIAM HAUFE

EASTON — It had chances to blow the game open in the first half but didn’t.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.