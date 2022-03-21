EASTON — Emmary Sweeney scored six goals and won 15 draw controls Monday, as Saints Peter and Paul High's girls' lacrosse team improved to 3-0 with an 18-9 victory over Kent Island.
Hattie Messick had five goals for the Sabres and Morgan Quade finished with four goals and nine assists. Evelyn Murphy added two goals and three assists, Kathryn Murphy had one goal, and goalie Katie Bryan recorded six saves.
SOFTBALL
St. Michaels 29, Washington 0
PRINCESS ANNE — Haley Sadler pitched five innings of one-hit ball, striking out 11 and walking three, as the Saints rolled in their season-opener.
Sadler also led St. Michaels at the plate, going 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles. Stevie Shaak was 3 for 6 with a double, and Madison White was 3 for 5.
Cambridge-SD 29, Crisfield 3
CRISFIELD — Kiley Tyson went 4 for 4 with four doubles, and Enazajah Young went 3 for 4 with two doubles as the Vikings cruised in their opener.
Gretchen Richardson earned the win, allowing four hits and striking out six.
Richardson went 3 for 3 with a double for Cambridge-South Dorchester, Kady Willey was 3 for 4, and Myra Peters went 2 for 3. M'Kya Molock tripled and Laila Insley doubled.
BASEBALL
Col. Richardson 10, Mardela 2
MARDELA SPRINGS — Jaden Rowan went 3 for 5 and Josh Cohee was 2 for 4 with an RBI to pace Colonel Richardson.
Owen Nagel yielded three hits and a walk, and struck out five to earn the win. Rowan picked up the save. Brock Johnson was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
St. Michaels 13, Washington 2
PRINCESS ANNE — Sophomore Jacob Seek allowed just two hits and struck out six to lead the Saints in their season-opening win.
Chandler Dyott was 2 for 4 with a triple and double for St. Michaels, Josh Sherwood was 2 for 3 with a triple, and Kyle Miller finished 2 for 3 with a home run and three runs scored.
