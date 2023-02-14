BALTIMORE — Garett Hemingway scored 25 points Tuesday as Saints Peter and Paul High’s boys’ basketball team defeated Cristo Rey, 66-62, in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference game.
Jakai Brooks finished with 17 points for the Sabres (11-8 overall, 7-2 MIAA C), who have won eight of their last 10 games.
Easton 96, Col. Richardson 58
EASTON — Junior Shaun Moody had a team-high 30 points and Marshall Bailey added 22 as the Warriors notched their seventh win in eight games.
Senior Toby Mackall added 13 points for Easton (13-6, 10-5 North Bayside).
Cambridge-SD 59, St. Michaels 51
ST. MICHAELS — Anthony Hughes’ 23 points led the Vikings, who pushed their record to 13-6, 11-4. Kolby Ennals had 18 for Cambridge-South Dorchester.
St. Michaels was led by Nakhi Miller and Ryder Andrews, who scored 18 points apiece. Johnny Mautz scored 12 for the Saints.
N. Dorchester 82, North Caroline 46
SHILOH — Nasir Polk finished three assists shy of a triple-double, totaling 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Eagles improved to 8-11, 6-9.
Franchise Friend scored a team-high 23 points for North Dorchester and Javeon Hudson had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and Devin Rottman added 10 points and nine boards.
Girls’ Basketball
Easton 47, Col. Richardson 40
AMERICAN CORNER — Ty Moody logged a double-double, netting 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors won their seventh straight.
Siang Sama snared 12 rebounds and Serenity Velez scored 15 points for Easton (16-3, 13-2).
Cambridge-SD 67, St. Michaels 16
ST. MICHAELS — Le’Asia Todd totaled 23 points and 10 boards to pace the Vikings.
Donasty Cephas finished with 17 points and seven steals, and Destiny Johnson had 10 points for Cambridge-SD (11-8, 9-6).
Kent Island 57, Kent County 9
STEVENSVILLE — Alivia Hanesworth had 18 points and Caroline Cavanaugh finished with 12 as the Buccaneers improved to 19-0 heading into Friday’s clash with county rival Queen Anne’s.
