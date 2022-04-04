ST. MICHAELS — Haley Sadler started from scratch this winter.
“I went to a new pitching coach and she changed everything,” Sadler said.
It seems to be working.
St. Michaels High’s softball ace hurled a four-hitter Monday, and was backed by a 14-hit attack, as the Saints defeated Colonel Richardson, 11-1 in six innings, snapping the Colonels’ five-game win streak.
“She changed my windup; my pitches,” Sadler said of new pitching coach Nikki Thomas. “She’s really helped me with my speed. She’s helped me with my spin. She’s helped me with my rise-ball. She’s really pushed me to the next level. And she’s getting me ready for college.”
Sadler (6-1) was ready for the Colonels (5-2 overall, 4-1 North Bayside) yesterday, as she allowed multiple hits in only one inning — that coming in the fifth, when Olivia Christopher (2 for 3) and Cheyenne Cayer hit back-to-back, two-out singles to produce Colonel’s lone run.
“She threw strikes and their defense made the plays,” Colonel Richardson head coach Brett Ireland said of Sadler. “We didn’t get any breaks offensively. Last few games we’ve strung some hits together and we’ve been able to put some runs up. Today just wasn’t our day.”
The Saints (6-1, 3-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Sadler stroked a two-out single off Ava Carels (3-2) and moved to second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. Madi White reached on an error. Olivia Windsor (3 for 4) then singled into right-center, plating Sadler and White.
St. Michaels stretched its lead to 7-0 with a five-run, six-hit second inning. Lola Browning (2 for 3) hit a leadoff single. Katie Roe reached on an error, allowing Browning to score. After Brooke Reilly’s bunt single, Stevie Shaak (1 for 2, three RBIs) hit sacrifice fly to right, scoring Roe with the Saints’ fourth run. Myla Ramey (2 for 4) followed with an RBI single. Carels got Sadler to bounce into a fielder’s choice for the second out, but White and Windsor followed with consecutive RBI singles for a seven-run bulge.
“We know we can hit,” St. Michaels head coach David Fisher said. “We have the confidence. It doesn’t matter who we face pitching. We can hit.”
Shaak lined a two-run single to right field to bump St. Michaels’ lead to 9-0 in the bottom of the third inning.
Colonel loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth, but Sadler escaped the jam when she got a called third strike on Kendall Sann to end the threat.
“I felt good,” Sadler said. “I had some issues with my curveball, but it was nice to feel comfortable having me defense behind me. They were ready for the ball. I didn’t have to be perfect. I didn’t have to strike anybody out. I just had to throw strikes and I knew they had my back.”
Eileen Johnson relieved Carels to start the bottom of the fourth and quieted the Saints for two innings.
But the Saints pieced together their game-ending rally in the sixth. After a leadoff walk to Sadler, Johnson struck out White. Windsor singled to center field. Sadler advanced to third on wild pitch. Colonel had a chance for the second out, but missed tagging Windsor as she attempted to steal second, while Sadler came home for a 10-1 lead. Katie Jenkins (2 for 4) followed with a sharp single to right field, scoring Windsor with the 11th run and ending the game.
“Everything they hit today sort of found a hole,” Ireland said of St. Michaels.
Sadler struck out four and walked three.
North Caroline 6, Kent Island 2
STEVENSVILLE — Taylor Dawkins tossed a one-hitter with five strikeouts, and Anna Hutchison and Emma Dansker (triple) each had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Bulldogs.
Emma Beales and Lillian Williams had two hits apiece for North Caroline, and Dawkins, Morgan Rogers, Gracie Calloway and Bailey Werner each added one hit.
Queen Anne's 27, Easton 2
EASTON — Emily Gunther hit a pair of home runs and picked up the win, as the Lions rolled in five innings. Morgan Gottleib also homered for Queen Anne's.
Baseball
Col. Richardson 2, St. Michaels 1
ST. MICHAELS — Senior Zach Robbins (3-0) yielded four hits and one earned run, and struck out 11, as the Colonels edged the Saints in a battle of unbeatens.
Jaden Rowan went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Colonel Richardson, and Chandler Tindall drove in a run.
North Dorchester 7, Kent County 1
SHILOH — Alex Jones scattered seven hits over a complete-game effort to lead the Eagles.
Jones gave up one earned run, walked one, and struck out two.
Brice Bradley went 3 for 3, with a pair of triples and a walk to lead North Dorchester. Jaiden Brooks went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk.
Boys' Lacrosse
Queen Anne's 13, J.M. Bennett 11
SALISBURY — Peyton Gestole scored five goals and set up two more, and Zach Curry made 22 saves as the Lions remained unbeaten while handing the Clippers their first loss of the season.
Joe Hershey had two goals, five assists and two ground balls for Queen Anne's (4-0), and Carson Crawford totaled four goals, an assist and nine ground balls. Zach Hiner had a goal and scooped four ground balls and Finn McCartin added a goal and two ground balls. Nick Candella collected seven ground balls, and Colin Scattergood had four.
Bennett slipped to 4-1.
Girls' Lacrosse
SSPP 22, Salisbury School 4
EASTON — Sophomore Morgan Quade had four goals and six assists, and junior Hattie Messick finished with five goals and three assists as the Sabres improved to 7-0.
Evelyn Murphy had four goals for Saints Peter and Paul, freshman Kendall Kroniser had two goals, three assists and won five draw controls, and Emmary Sweeney had two goals, an assist and won 13 draw controls. The Sabres also got contributions from Kathryn Murphy (two goals, two assists), Addison Darling (two goals), and Ashley Reinoehl (assist).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.