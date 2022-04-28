AMERICAN CORNER — The postgame handshake between pitcher Josh Sherwood and catcher Matt Gostomski may have been a little stronger than usual.
Gostomski knocked in what proved to be the winning run in the top of the fifth inning, and Sherwood pitched three innings of scoreless relief Thursday, as St. Michaels High’s baseball team squeezed out a 2-1 victory over Colonel Richardson that put the Saints alone atop the North Bayside standings.
St. Michaels (11-3 overall) improved to 5-1 in the division, and coupled with North Dorchester’s 7-4 loss at Kent County, took over first place in the North, as the Eagles slipped to 9-5, 5-2.
“It’s hard to describe,” St. Michaels head coach Brian Femi said afterwards. “Obviously you’d like to win games 10-0. But it was one of those times, both teams played hard. We came out on the good side this time, the last time they did. It’s a shame somebody has to lose when both teams fight like that.”
Colonel Richardson (13-3, 4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning against St. Michaels sophomore left-hander Jacob Seek. Josh Cohee was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Austin Walls walked. With Jaden Rowan at bat, Gostomski rifled a throw to second base to pick off Cohee. Rowan walked. After Hunter Wolfe flied out to center, Seek hit Austin Glessner to load the bases, then walked Camron Gondeck to score Walls for a 1-0 Colonels’ lead.
Seek ended the rally there, getting Brock Johnson to bounce into an inning-ending groundout.
Colonel starting right-hander Zach Robbins kept the Saints off the board until the fifth inning.
Alex Batley walked to lead off the fifth and moved to second when Chandler Dyott beat out an infield single. Kellen Lambert dropped a bunt that was fielded by Robbins, who threw high to first, loading the bases. Sherwood followed with a grounder that Colonel third baseman Hunter Wolfe fielded and threw home in an attempt to get Batley. But the ball popped out of catcher Gondeck’s glove, tying the game at 1-1.
Robbins was relieved by sophomore left-hander Daniel Hesson, who got Gostomski to hit a grounder to Wolfe at third. Wolfe stepped on the bag and threw out Gostomski for the double play, but Dyott raced home with what proved to be the winning run. Hesson stopped any further damage, getting Teegan Murphy to fly out to left to end the inning.
“Zach gave us an opportunity to win,” Colonel head coach Ryan Blanchfield said. “Hess comes in and just did a great job; get us out of a bases-loaded jam with three pitches. That kid’s a gamer.”
Colonel put together the makings of a rally in the home fifth. Wolfe walked. Glessner hit a grounder to Sherwood at short, who flipped the ball to Ethan Rash at second. But Rash couldn’t hang onto the ball, leaving both runners safe.
Sherwood came on to relieve Seek.
“Our main reason for bringing him in was, we thought they were in a bunt situation and he’s a better fielder,” Femi said of Sherwood. “So we wanted a better fielder in that situation. Even though Seek probably could have thrown to another batter, we just thought it was more important to have the fielder there if they got the bunt down.”
Sherwood got out of the jam. Gondeck flied out to center. Brock Johnson bounced into a force out at second, that could have allowed the tying run to score when St. Michaels threw away the ball trying to get pinch runner Wayne Brown at third. But Brown didn’t break for home and the Saints recovered quickly, leaving runners at the corners. Sherwood then got a called third strike on Jacob Cohee to end the threat.
Sherwood surrendered Josh Cohee’s one-out single in the sixth, before Walls and Rowan each flied out.
The Colonels put the tying run on first to open the seventh, when Wolfe reached on a squib hit to second. Carter Walters came on to run for Wolfe. Glessner then popped up a bunt attempt that Gostomski caught, then fired a rope to first to double off Walters. After Gondeck was hit by a pitch, Sherwood got another called third strike on Johnson to end the game.
“He comes in with ice water in his veins,” Femi said of Sherwood. “He just came in and slammed the door. Every time he’s been going out he’s pitching better each time. So that’s certainly a plus in our book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.