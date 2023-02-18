ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels High’s boys’ basketball team made history last season when it defeated Mardela for its first win in a decade.
The Saints put a second drought to rest Thursday night. And they did it quickly.
“(St. Michaels athletic director Brian) Femi told me it’s been about 15 years since they won on their home court,” Saints first-year head coach Kentrell “Boo” Ricketts said of his team.
St. Michaels wasted little time taking care of business in its regular-season finale, building an 18-point first-quarter lead that ballooned to 31 midway through the second quarter en route to a 68-35 victory over Mardela.
The Saints (2-18) will likely be the No. 6 seed in the Class 1A East Region II playoffs and face either North Dorchester (9-11) or Pocomoke (9-11) in a first-round playoff game.
“I definitely feel like it’s a step in the right direction,” Ricketts said. “And I told them we weren’t just playing to get a win tonight. We were also playing to set the tone for us going in the playoffs. I think this win solidified us as the sixth seed, and I don’t know the last time St. Michaels has been a sixth seed, but that’s progress for us.”
St. Michaels, which hit 11 3-pointers, set the tone early against the Warriors (1-19), zeroing in early from long distance. Ryder Andrew (16 points) drilled the first of his game-high four 3-pointers 2 minutes into the game to cap an 8-0 opening run. After Mardela’s Caleb Saunders (18 points) completed a three-point play, Lucas Wittman and Andrew hit back-to-back 3s for the Saints. Nakhi Miller (game-high 22 points) converted two Mardela turnovers into layups before Conner Wheeler splashed another 3-pointer for a 21-3 lead after one quarter.
“I just told them, ‘Every time we step out here you got to be ready to handle business from the first quarter to the fourth quarter,’” Ricketts said. “And a lot of the kids have been buying in and we’ve been growing as the season progresses. And tonight it paid off on our home court.”
Miller then took charge, reeling off the game’s next eight points, turning two steals into layups, scoring on a drive and kissing a put-back off the glass.
“Nakhi’s a kid I’ve known personally for years,” said Ricketts of the junior guard who transferred from Easton this season. “He’s always been a hard-nosed kid. He’s got a father (Durrell Miller), who was a real good player at Easton who I looked up to when I was younger. Once I found out he was going to be coming to St. Michaels, I knew he would give us a better chance to be successful than we’ve had in the past years.”
Less than a minute after Miller had finished his personal mini-burst, freshman Johnny Mautz (12 points) buried a 3-pointer to punctuate a 24-0 St. Michaels’ run for a 32-3 lead with 5:24 left in the second quarter.
Malik Kellam’s put-back ended a 10-minute scoring drought for Mardela. Miller turned another offensive rebound into a bucket and Brandon Freeman scored inside to give the Saints their biggest lead of the half at 36-5.
Kellam (12 points) and Saunders combined for seven points to get the Warriors within 36-12 at halftime, but Mardela would get no closer than 20 the rest of the way. Will Jennings, Mautz and Wittman each canned a 3-pointer in the third quarter, fattening the Saints’ lead to 55-27 heading into the fourth.
“I’ve told them, ‘You all are making history,’” Ricketts said. “‘Don’t worry how the season went. You all have grown as a team. Get one on your home court for your community, for yourselves, and for the hard work you’ve put in.’”
Easton 63 Cambridge-SD 45
CAMBRIDGE — Junior guard Shaun Moody scored 22 points Thursday as the Warriors stretched their win streak to five.
Seniors Toby Mackall and Jordan Nixon each had 10 points for Easton (14-6, 11-5 North Bayside), which has won eight of its last nine games entering the Class 2A East Region II playoffs.
Cambridge-SD (13-7, 11-5) will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A East Region II postseason.
