ST. MICHAELS — She was not as overpowering, not as dominant as previous games.
But St. Michaels High’s Haley Sadler delivered the right pitch at the right time when she had to Tuesday afternoon. Sadler escaped trouble in the first two innings, and wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth Tuesday afternoon, to help the Saints defeat Colonel Richardson in a Class 1A East Region I semifinal.
St. Michaels advances to Wednesday’s 1A East Region I final at top-seeded North Dorchester.
“She digs down. She doesn’t panic with things like that,” St. Michaels head coach David Fisher said of Sadler. “She knows the defense will back her up. She’s pitching at this level and getting ready for the next level. And I think she’s ready for it.”
Ally Taylor walked to lead off the top of the first and moved to second on Olivia Christopher’s infield hit. Cheyenne Cayer’s sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to third and second. But Sadler ended the threat there, striking out Ava Carels and Caroline Newcomb swinging.
Tyla Dickerson walked to open Colonel’s second and moved to third when Eileen Johnson singled down the third-base line. Kara Staehli grounded out to second, scoring Dickerson. But Colonel couldn’t add anymore, as Sadler got Clarissa Peugh to pop out before getting a called third strike on Taylor to end the inning.
“I thrive under pressure like that,” Sadler said. “I just know that I have to get it done. It’s just staying within myself, not trying to overpower, or not trying to throw too hard. Just trusting my spin and trusting my location.”
Colonel appeared ready to cut into a 6-1 deficit in the top of the fifth. With one out, Taylor and Christopher each singled. Cayer bounced to third baseman Madi White, who stepped on the bag for the force and the second out. Carels then hit a grounder to White, who hesitated briefly, allowing Carels to reach to load the bases. But Sadler got Newcomb to hit a pop-up that shortstop Olivia Windsor caught behind third for the inning’s final out.
“I think we’ve had the team from the beginning,” Windsor said. “Every single girl on this team just works very well together. And we pick each other up.”
St. Michaels took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Stevie Shaak worked a leadoff walk and was advanced to second on Myla Ramey’s bunt single. Sadler singled just out of Taylor’s reach at second, scoring Shaak. Ramey scored on White’s squeeze bunt before Windsor bounced a single though the middle, plating Sadler with the third run.
Colonel cut it to 3-1 in the top of the second, but the Saints answered with two runs in the home second. Ramey singled up the middle to score Brooke Reilly. Sadler singled. Ramey was out at the plate, when White grounded to shortstop Cayer, who threw home to cut off the run. Windsor then doubled to right, scoring Sadler for a 5-1 lead.
The Saints bumped their lead to 6-1 in the fourth, when White placed a single into shallow right field, scoring Sadler.
Sadler escaped the bases-loaded fifth-inning jam, but in the sixth Colonel chipped away at its deficit. Dickerson stroked a leadoff single to center. The Saints looked ready cut the rally short again, when Sadler got Johnson and Staehli to ground out. But pinch-hitter Montana Davis belted the first pitch she saw to the fence in right center for an RBI triple. Taylor followed with a single that plated Davis, drawing Colonel within 6-3. Taylor tried stealing second on a low delivery to the plate but was called out on Shaak’s throw from the plate, ending the inning.
Two Colonel errors and a questionable call at first helped the Saints put together a five-run sixth inning for an 11-3 lead.
Newcomb hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh for Colonel, but Sadler again ended the threat, stranding two more Colonels on base.
“We had second and third first inning with one out and we couldn’t get nothing in,” Colonel head coach Brett Ireland said. “Tried to bunt; sometimes you just need a ball in play and we couldn’t do it. Then we had runners again in the second inning in scoring position, just couldn’t get the big hit. And then the first two innings defensively we didn’t execute. Errors happen, but they just happened at the wrong time.
“Once they got up they could relax, put more pressure on us to hit,” said Ireland, whose team went 0-3 against Sadler this season. “The Sadler girl’s a good pitcher. She’s had our number all year. I’ll be glad to see her walk across the stage.”
Kent Island 6 Queen Anne’s 1
CENTREVILLE — Rilyn Heyliger hit a three-run double and Liz McConnell stroked an RBI single to help back freshman pitcher Hayven Applefeld’s complete-game effort as the Buccaneers eliminated the defending Class 2A state champions.
North Caroline 5, Parkside 1
RIDGELY — Taylor Dawkins pitched a four-hitter, striking out five, and helped her cause with a triple as the Bulldogs advanced.
Emma Beales had three hits, including a double for North Caroline, which will host Kent Island for the 2A East Region II final Wednesday. Anna Hutchison had two hits and Lillian Williams had a hit.
Baseball
St. Michaels 3 North Dorchester 2
ST. MICHAELS — Chandler Dyott knocked in what proved to be the winning run with an RBI single in the fourth inning, as the Saints advanced to Wednesday’s 1A East Region II at top-seeded Colonel Richardson.
Jacob Seek got the win, pitching 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, no-hit relief, striking out four. Josh Sherwood earned the save, pitching a scoreless seventh, allowing no hits and fanning two. Ethan Rash started, yielding one earned run and three hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Dyott and Sherwood each had two hits. Teegan Murphy had an RBI double and Kellan Lambert an RBI single for the Saints.
Queen Anne’s 14
Kent Island 3
STEVENSVILLE — Tyler Titus homered and pitched four innings of two-hit back as the Lions advanced to Wednesday’s 2A East Region II final.
Colin Athey went 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Queen Anne’s cranked out 13 hits in five innings. Dalton Brown was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Ashton Siwald went 2 for 3, and Zach Walford was 2 for 4.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Easton 10 Stephen Decatur 2
BERLIN — Ethan Keenan had a hat trick and an assist, and Nate Butler had two goals and three assists as the third-seed Warriors upended top-seeded Decatur for the 2A East Region II title.
Tyler Currie and Zach Bramble each had two goals and one assist for Easton. Drew Schmidt finished with three assists, and Hudson Royer and Aidan Filion had one each.
Girls’ Lacrosse
North Caroline 14 Parkside 11
SALISBURY — Hailey Chester scored eight goals and Sydney Baker, Claire Blue and Riley Walstrum netted two each as the Bulldogs won their first-ever 2A East Region II title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.