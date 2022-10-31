ST. MICHAELS — It’s been awhile since St. Michaels High won a field hockey playoff.
“Decades,” Saints head coach Karen Hopkins said.
It had been awhile since St. Michaels won a game this season.
The Saints may have wondered if those struggles were ever going to end Monday as they pieced together a handful of quality scoring chances against Kent County, but couldn’t nudge the ball past Trojans goalie Jaci Manning in the first half.
“It’s a little frustrating,” center midfielder Molly Genrich said. “We couldn’t execute in the beginning, but we kept going with it and finally got it in.”
Genrich helped St. Michaels get it in the cage twice in the third period yesterday, assisting Katie Jenkins then Karina Mazur en route to a 3-0 victory in a Class 1A East Region Section I semifinal.
The second-seeded Saints (4-8), who had lost five straight since a 3-1 victory at Kent County on Sept. 22, advanced to the Section I final on Wednesday where they will play at No. 1 seed Southern of Anne Arundel (7-5).
“We had lots of opportunities, especially with crossing,” Hopkins said of her team’s first-half scoring opportunities. “Katie and Karina do an excellent job of bringing it up the wing and crossing it over. And that’s something we have struggled with all season long is getting goals. But today seemed to turn it around.”
It took a little over a half of play before the Saints broke through against the Trojans, who last year ended St. Michaels’ season in the section semifinals with a 2-1 double-overtime victory. But that wouldn’t be the case on this overcast afternoon.
On their fifth penalty corner of the game, Genrich sent a shot toward the cage that Jenkins deflected in for a 1-0 lead with not quite 3 minutes elapsed.
Kent County (0-12), which this season had one of the smallest teams ever during Suzie Wright Taylor’s tenure as head coach — and had just one substitute yesterday — earned its first corner with 7 minutes remaining in the third, but couldn’t put a shot on the cage.
Jenkins bid for her second goal with about 3 minutes remaining when she drove a shot that banged into the outside of the cage. A little less that 2 minutes later, Genrich got the ball at the top of the circle, reversed it and watched Mazur’s deflection bump St. Michaels’ lead to 2-0.
“They were frustrated about getting the ball down and into the circle and playing to the whistle,” Hopkins said of St. Michaels’ first half. “But I think they really picked their heads up and stayed determined in the second half to be able to score three goals.”
The Trojans, who had just one corner opportunity, ventured into St. Michaels’ circle a few times but put little heat on goalie Phoebe Cole.
“Our defense is a solid wall in the back,” Hopkins said of Campbell Gowe, Mackenzie Fox, Brynn Lizewski and Jesse Watts. “So not much gets past them.”
St. Michaels, which finished with a 9-1 advantage on corners, capped the scoring with 13 seconds left, when Abbie Kemp scored off Claire Beiber’s feed.
Kent Island 10, North Caroline 0
STEVENSVILLE — Megan Carpenter had two goals and two assists, and Rhianna Hoffner added two goals and one assist to pace the Buccaneers in a Class 2A East Region Section I semifinal.
Kent Island (11-3) advances to play the winner of Tuesday's Queen Anne's-Northeast semifinal.
Willow Yost, Brookey Betcher, Sadie Latchaw, Jordan O'Connor, Sydney Riska and Caroline Levin each scored once for the Bucs. Ava Ravanbakhash had one assist.
