ST. MICHAELS — Myla Ramey scored 10 points Thursday as St. Michaels High's girls' basketball team notched its first win of the season with a 29-15 victory over North Dorchester.

Madi White added six points for the Saints, who improved to 1-5 overall, 1-4 North Bayside.

Queen Anne's 53, North Caroline 18

CENTREVILLE — Kendal Moxey posted her sixth double-double of the season, dropping in 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds as the Lions remained unbeaten.

Baillie Pinder finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for Queen Anne's County (6-0, 5-0). 

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Cambridge-SD 55, Colonel 48

AMERICAN CORNER — Mar'Qet Thompson scored 12 points and Dario Belizaire 11 to lead the Vikings.

Anthony Hughes added 10 points for Cambridge-South Dorchester, which improved to 4-2, 3-1.

Kervin Austinville had a game-high 24 points for Colonel Richardson (3-3, 1-3).

Queen Anne's 60, North Caroline 45

RIDGELY — Collin Wolford scored 26 points as the Lions remained unbeaten.

KJ Smothers finished with 21 points for Queen Anne's (7-0, 5-0).

