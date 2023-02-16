ST. MICHAELS-MARDELA BASKETBALL

St. Michaels High guard Nakhi Miller (34) drives to the basket in the first quarter for two of his team-high 22 points Thursday night. The Saints hit 11 3-pointers and used a 21-3 first quarter on the way to a 68-35 win over Mardela. A full story will appear in The Sunday Star.

 PHOTO BY WILLIAM HAUFE

ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels High’s boys’ basketball team jumped to a 21-3 first-quarter lead and were never threatened Thursday night as the Saints drilled 11 3-pointers on the way to a regular season-ending 68-35 rout of Mardela.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.