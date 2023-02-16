St. Michaels High guard Nakhi Miller (34) drives to the basket in the first quarter for two of his team-high 22 points Thursday night. The Saints hit 11 3-pointers and used a 21-3 first quarter on the way to a 68-35 win over Mardela. A full story will appear in The Sunday Star.
ST. MICHAELS — St. Michaels High’s boys’ basketball team jumped to a 21-3 first-quarter lead and were never threatened Thursday night as the Saints drilled 11 3-pointers on the way to a regular season-ending 68-35 rout of Mardela.
Junior guard Nakhi Miller scored 22 points, Ryder Andrew had 16, and Johnny Mautz added 12 for the Saints (2-18).
Q. Anne’s 69, K. Island 55
STEVENSVILLE — Vincent Gilberto and KJ Smothers scored 18 points apiece as the Lions capped a perfect run through the North Bayside division.
Jai Roy finished with 17 points for Queen Anne’s County, which improved to 19-1, 16-0 North Bayside.
North Dorchester 77 Kent County 52
WORTON — Javeon Hudson had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds as the Eagles won their second straight.
Nasir Polk had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for North Dorchester (9-11, 8-8), and Franchise Friend finished with 21 points and six assists.
North Caroline 67
Col. Richardson 63
RIDGELY — Freshman Myles Adams had a team-high 28 points to pace the Bulldogs. Nasi Bell had 16 points and Markeil Chestnut added 10.
Colonel Richardson’s Dreden Lake led all scorers with 42 points.
Girls’ Basketball
Easton 45, Cambridge-SD 27
CAMBRIDGE — Ty Moody scored 11 points as the Warriors extended their winning steak to eight. Easton improved to 17-3, 14-2.
