WORTON — Karina Mazur, Abbie Kemp and Katie Jenkins each scored one goal Thursday as St. Michaels High’s field hockey team continued its hot streak with a 3-1 victory over Kent County.
Molly Genrich had two assists for the Saints (4-2 overall, 2-1 North Bayside), who have won three straight and four of their last five. Goalie Madi White made four saves.
Queen Anne’s 5
Stephen Decatur 1
CENTREVILLE — Gabrielle Scully had two goals and Charlotte Dyer handed out three assists as the Lions remained unbeaten despite surrendering their first goal of the season.
Faith Novak, Brenna Mclean and Alyssa Riggleman had one goal apiece for Queen Anne’s (4-0). Cassidy Alexander made one save and has yet to allow a goal this year. Sammi Richtol notched two saves.
Kent Island 1, Parkside 0
SALISBURY — Brookey Betcher set up Jamie Tranquill’s game-winning goal 1:38 into overtime as the Bucs snapped their two-game slide.
Allie Cimaglia made just one save for Kent Island, which improved to 4-2.
Boys’ Soccer
Kent Island 1
St. Michaels 0
STEVENSVILLE — Max Barba scored the game’s lone goal late in the second half as the Bucs (5-1, 4-0) blanked the Saints, stretching their win streak to five.
Easton 5
North Caroline 0
RIDGELY — Jimmy Monroy scored two goals and set up another, and Jed Smith had a goal and two assists and the Warriors pushed their win streak to four.
Brody Byrnes and Aidan Sundt each scored one goal for Easton (4-2, 3-1). Brian Warner and Evan Ensminger had one assist apiece, and Charlie Kaminskas notched the shutout.
