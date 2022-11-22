APTOPIX WCup Argentina Saudi Arabia Soccer

Argentina’s Lionel Messi shows his disappointment during Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in a World Cup group C soccer match.

 AP PHOTO

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after pulling off one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.


Follow me on Twitter @Bill_Haufe. Email me at bhaufe@stardem.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.