BBA Rangers Blue Jays 20230912

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer stretches his arm as he leaves Tuesday’s game against Toronto in the sixth inning.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — Texas right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season, and likely wouldn’t be able to pitch in the playoffs if the Rangers make the postseason, because of a strained muscle in his shoulder.


  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.