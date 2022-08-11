Marlins Phillies Baseball

Miami’s Edward Cabrera delivers during Thursday’s second inning against Philadelphia.

 AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber coped with a nagging calf injury through the last few weeks — “the old grind of baseball,” he said — and still helped the Phillies reel off a near-perfect homestand and a run at an NL wild-card spot. But as his right calf felt “tighter, tighter, tighter” out in left field against the Marlins, the NL home run leader knew he had to call it a day.

