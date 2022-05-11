SALISBURY — St. Michaels High’s baseball team carried momentum into Tuesday’s Bayside Conference championship.
The Saints had closed the regular season on a five-game win streak in which they notched a pair of shutouts and yielded a combined six runs in the other three games.
None of that seemed to matter to Stephen Decatur.
The Seahawks scored 13 runs over the first three innings and finished with 11 hits total, fueling a 17-2 conference-title victory at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex.
“We botched almost every facet of the game,” said St. Michaels head coach Brian Femi, whose team committed an uncharacteristic four errors. “I didn’t like the way we handled adversity today. The teams that we’ve had that have done the best, that was their biggest strength is they could handle adversity. We probably wouldn’t have won the game, but I think it certainly wouldn’t have been as bad. That’s the area that we’re going to focus on to get ready for playoffs.”
Decatur scored three runs in the first inning against St. Michaels starter Jacob Seek.
The Saints (14-4) came right back in the bottom of the first. Seahawk starter Ryan McLaughlin issued a one-out walk to Kellen Lambert. Josh Sherwood doubled to left. Matt Gostomski (2 for 3) then drilled a triple into right-center, scoring Lambert and Sherwood, pulling St. Michaels within 3-2.
But McLaughlin wouldn’t surrender another run and gave up just one more hit — Gostomski’s one-out, third-inning single — before being relieved by Adam Gardner with one out in the fourth.
Decatur (17-2) stretched its lead in the second.
Caden Shockley worked a leadoff walk and scored two batters later when Lukas Loring reached on an error. Seek hit Shawn Rosemond with a pitch and was relieved by Ethan Rash.
“He was having trouble on the mound,” Femi said of Seek. “When his plant foot hit he kept sliding and he couldn’t find a way to get out of it. If you noticed their pitcher finally just went to old fashion tennis shoes and then he stopped (sliding).
“Once you get behind, then you start thinking, ‘What can I do,’ and you start pressing,” Femi added. “We just decided to try to get a bullpen with some of our other pitchers.”
Rash hit the first batter he faced, Logan Tapman. McLaughlin (2 for 3) followed with a sharp two-run single to right field. Gus Croll (2 or 4, five RBIs) then ripped a two-run triple to right for an 8-2 Seahawks lead.
That proved plenty of run support for McLaughlin, who struck out two and walked four before being lifted for Gardner in the fourth. Gardner pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, yielding just one hit, no runs, no walks and striking out three.
Decatur had four hits — including Loring’s double — and four runs in the third to widen its lead to 13-3 after three complete.
Will Sherwood came on to pitch the final two innings for St. Michaels. The freshman right-hander was touched for four runs, but struck out the side in the fifth.
“Frustration would be the key word,” Femi said afterwards. “I think they were frustrated and it caused them to make some mental mistakes. There were some things that happened that I think, they were thinking about their previous at-bat, when they were in the field, things of that nature. And good teams can’t do that.
“I still think we’re good enough to win the region,” Femi added. “But I said the blessing is we have three days to iron out our mistakes and try to get ready for the playoffs.”
Second-seeded St. Michaels is scheduled to host No. 3 seed North Dorchester at 3 p.m. Saturday in the their opening game of the Class 1A East playoffs.
Boys’ Lacrosse
Parkside 13 North Caroline 7
SALISBURY — Brady Mancha scored four goals and assisted on two others Wednesday, as fourth-seeded Parkside defeated the No. 5 Bulldogs in a Class 2A East Region II playoff opener.
The Rams advance to play at top-seeded Stephen Decatur on Friday at 6 p.m.
