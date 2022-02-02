CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County High’s girls’ basketball team had all but escaped the first hole.
But the second proved too deep.
Its early 10-point lead shaved to one, Stephen Decatur hit three 3-pointers in a 50-second window Tuesday night to trigger an 18-0 tear that carried the Seahawks to a 58-42 victory in a battle of unbeatens that could be replayed in the Bayside Conference championship.
Closing on its first North crown since 2018, Queen Anne’s (12-1 overall, 11-0 North) has five division games remaining, but has already beaten Easton twice and Kent Island once.
Decatur (12-0) is 10-0 in the South and has four games remaining against division rivals, including one each with Parkside (7-2, 6-1) and Wicomico (10-3, 7-3). Should the Seahawks and Lions win their divisions, Decatur would host the conference championship scheduled for Feb. 22.
“We had a slow start, which we tend to do,” Queen Anne’s head coach Mike Kern said. “We battled back and played tough. And then they hit three threes in a row. When they hit those three threes, that was a difference-maker and we couldn’t overcome it.”
Nadia Bullock (game-high 19 points) hit a free throw with 2 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the first quarter to give Decatur a 15-5 lead. Baskets from Riley Ensor, Kendal Moxey — who posted her 13th double-double of the season with 15 points, 11 rebounds — and Baillie Pinder (12 points) pulled Queen Anne’s within 15-11 at the end of one.
Kendall Nagle’s fastbreak layup early in the second quarter got the Lions within 15-13. But Bullock canned a pair of 3-pointers to help Decatur extend its lead to 28-20 with 13.8 seconds before Ensor scored to make Queen Anne’s deficit 28-22 at the break.
The Lions continued chipping away in the third. Moxey converted a pair of free throws with 2:49 left in the period to cap an 8-2 Queen Anne’s burst that whittled Decatur’s lead to 34-33.
But in less than a minute, Bullock had hit her third 3-pointer and freshman Sam Boger (12 points) had buried a pair from behind the arc, giving Decatur a 43–33 lead and prompting a timeout from Kern.
“We’ve been that team,” said Decatur head coach Scott Kurtz, whose team finished with seven 3-pointers to Queen Anne’s one. “We put a real emphasis on trying to attack in the paint, trying to get their big (Moxey) in trouble. When it really wasn’t working for us we got ourselves in trouble. We were like, ‘All right, it’s time to spread the floor a little bit. They’re committing to one side, we’re going to reverse, and we’re going to look for our shooters.”
Bullock scored over Moxey and Boger hit yet another 3-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Allison Swift (11 points) converted 4 of 6 free throws in a 16-second span that completed the 18-0 blitz and gave the Seahawks a 52-33 cushion.
“When they hit those (three) threes it kind of frustrated us,” Kern said. “We got out of sorts. We knew we had to get out on it and we didn’t. They had good looks. We can’t give a good team good looks. That’s something we’ve got to do a better job on.”
In addition to her scoring, Bullock did a good job preventing Molock from dominating inside after teammate Mayah Garner (12 points) had to sit with foul trouble.
“We basically left her on Kendal pretty much for three quarters, and that was not our game plan,” Kurtz said of Bullock’s defensive effort on Molock. “Twelve (Garner) got in trouble with some fouls early.
“But Nadia Bullock … man,” Kurtz continued. “She’s a gym rat. She gets in the weight room and it showed. She’s half the size of Kendal. She leaned on her. She’s got the heart of a lion. The whole team did what it had to do to battle.”
Easton 69, Colonel 17
AMERICAN CORNER — Rachel Lapp had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Ty Moody scored 13 points Tuesday as the Warriors won their third straight.
Siang Sama had 12 points for Easton, and Ashtyn Finney and Kate Adelman (five steals) had 11 apiece.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Easton 74, Colonel 44
AMERICAN CORNER — Shareef Curry scored 22 points and Jordan Nixon finished with 14 to pace the Warriors.
Easton also got 11 points from Shaun Moody and 10 from Kevin O’Connor.
Queen Anne’s 50, Stephen Decatur 46
BERLIN — Colin Wolford’s 16 points helped power the Lions past Decatur. KJ Smothers added 11 points for Queen Anne’s.
