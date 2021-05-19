RIDGELY — Freshman left-hander Jacob Seek gave up a leadoff home run to Tanner Young and only one other hit Wednesday for his first varsity win, as St. Michaels High rolled to a 17-1 victory over North Caroline in five innings in a North Bayside baseball clash.
Seek (1-0) walked three but picked off two of those runners. St. Michaels (4-2) did not have to field a ground ball or fly ball the entire game.
Chandler Dyott went 3 for 4 with a double, RBI, three runs and three stolen bases to lead a 17-hit St. Michaels attack. Tae Gowe (2 for 3) hit a home run out of the park, drove in three runs, scored twice and stole a base, and Matt Gostomski, Ryan Lawrence, Jeremy Patchett and Josh Sherwood each had multiple-hit games for the Saints.
Lee Byrd, who had the Bulldogs’ only other hit, took the loss.
SOFTBALL
Cambridge-SD 8, Kent Island 0
STEVENSVILLE — Maddie Pleasants homered in the first inning and later smack a three-run double as the Vikings posted their fourth consecutive shutout to pull even with idle Queen Anne’s County atop the North Bayside strandings.
Pleasants (5-0) hurled a two-hitter — the most hits she has yielded in a game this season — and finished with 15 strikeouts.
Colonel 23, Kent County 6
AMERICAN CORNER — Ally Taylor went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, and Delainey Sann went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs to pace the Colonels.
Ava Carels picked up the win, allowing three runs, two hits, and two walks to go with two strikeouts over three innings. Marissa Hyland pitched two innings, striking out two, walking two, yielding two hits and three runs.
Madison Covey had three hits, including a double, and four RBIs for Colonel Richardson. Eileen Johnson had two hits and two RBIs, and Grace Buchanan and Olivia Christopher each had a pair of hits and three RBIs.
Losing pitcher Sydney Usilton had two hits for the Trojans, and Madison Kendall doubled.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
K. Island 18, Kent County 0
WORTON — Jamie Smith scored four goals and set up one, and Jack Mulligan had four assists and a goal Tuesday as the Buccaneers routed the Trojans to remain unbeaten.
Nate Kratovil and Shawn McMullen each had one goal and three assists for Kent Island (3-0). Michael Ruffenach had two goals and Josh Raines, Ethan Betcher, Jack Creighton, Matt Burnside, Tye Moss (assist), Jeff Knisely, Justin Dodge, Harrison Williams and Micah Quinn had one goal apiece. Adam Martin, Brady Tubman and Evan Wackowski each had an assist and goalkeeper Cole Wynot notched four saves for the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.