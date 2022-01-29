EASTON — After scoring a season-low 27 points Wednesday in a loss to Queen Anne’s County, Easton High’s girls’ basketball team recognized it had some work to do should it earn a potential date with the Lions in the Class 2A East playoffs.
Among the primary concerns for head coach Lesley Staehli was tightening her team’s full-court press. The Warriors did that in harassing fashion Friday afternoon against Pocomoke to fuel a 35-3 second-quarter scoring blitz that easily propelled Easton to a 69-23 victory.
“We’ve been working on dropping in our press,” said Staehli after Easton improved to 8-2 overall, 8-2 North Bayside. “We were leaving the middle wide open in the press against Queen Anne’s.”
That was not the case against Pocomoke (4-7).
Easton pressed from the start, but led only 13-7 after the first quarter. Staehli tweaked her full-court pressure to start the second quarter, moving Ty Moody and Brooke Howard to the front of the press. One of four Easton players to score in double figures, Moody (12 points) converted two steals into layups in the opening 20 seconds of the period, as Easton reeled off 35 consecutive points.
“Second quarter I feel like we were more ready to play and wanted to get it over with,” Moody said. “And we weren’t as anxious as the first quarter.”
Pocomoke avoided being shut out in the period, when Jakiyah Trader (team-high eight points) hit a 3-pointer as the second-quarter buzzer sounded, leaving Easton with a 48-10 cushion heading into the locker room.
“We moved Brooke (Howard) up with Ty (Moody) and Ty’s very aggressive,” Staehli said. “So with Brooke H. running with her I think it gave Ty a little more confidence to go after the ball, and she was a lot more aggressive in the second quarter.
“I think the first quarter we just sat back a little bit to see what they had,” Staehli continued. “In the second quarter we were kind of like, ‘Go. This is what we’re working on. We’re preparing for the future.’”
Ashtyn Finney, who netted seven of her 11 points in the second quarter, thought Easton’s defensive pressure as a whole improved during Thursday’s 62-16 victory over St. Micheals, and on Friday.
“I feel like we’ve been more disciplined and we’re just more together as a team,” Finney said. “We worked on our rotation because we struggled with that in the Queen Anne’s game. Today everybody was focused and rotating as they should be.”
And though they weren’t playing the North Bayside-leading Lions — who are closing on their first division title since 2018 — Staehli and her players also thought they executed better offensively. Ayari Martinez (10 points) may have been the biggest beneficiary of Easton’s set pieces, as she scored a handful of baskets on inbounds plays.
“I feel like we’ve been able to slow it down and focus,” said senior Rachel Lapp, who finished with 10 points. “Against Queen Anne’s we were really frazzled and we were trying to like push the ball non-stop. But in the past two games we were able to slow it down, run our offenses correctly, and not get all in our heads.”
Finney hit a pair of free throws and Lapp scored inside to extend Easton’s lead to 52-10 early in the third period, which was played with a running clock. Staehli substituted freely in the second half, and watched her team score the first 11 points of the fourth quarter for a 65-20 bulge.
“I believe we played hard against Queen Anne’s,” said Staehli, whose team’s only losses this season are to the Lions. “But our shots just weren’t falling. So we’ve been working on taking our time, running our plays, and just not panicking basically.”
A mixture Lapp thinks Easton has to continue.
“We’ll be more composed the next time we see them,” Lapp said of a possible third clash with Queen Anne’s. “We have to work on running our offenses against those tougher defenses, and against overall bigger teams. We’ll have more time to perfect what we need to perfect.”
Each team finished with five 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.